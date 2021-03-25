23m ago

add bookmark

Siya Kolisi to make first appearance in a Sharks jersey when they tackle Bulls

Sport24 staff
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Siya Kolisi during a Sharks training session at Kings Park on 24 March 2021. (Photo by Steve Haag/Gallo Images)
Siya Kolisi during a Sharks training session at Kings Park on 24 March 2021. (Photo by Steve Haag/Gallo Images)

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi will make his first appearance for the Sharks when he starts in Friday's preparation series encounter against the Bulls in Durban.

Kolisi, who recently joined the Sharks from the Stormers, takes the No 6 jersey from Henco Venter, who moves to No 7 in place of Mpilo Gumede.

Sharks coach Sean Everitt has made several changes to the team that lost 43-40 to the Lions in Johannesburg last weekend.

Props Ox Nche and Thomas du Toit return in the front row, while Ruben van Heerden partners namesake Emile in the second row.

In the backline, Jaden Hendrikse partners Curwin Bosch at halfback, with Marius Louw back at inside centre.

Sbu Nkosi is on the wing and Anthony Volmink completes the changes at fullback.

Centre Lukhanyo Am retains the captaincy.

Flying winger Yaw Penxe was back in action for the Sharks last week after training with the conditioning group for the opening two matches of the preparation series and is again named in the starting line-up.

"It was lovely to take the field again," he told the Sharks' official website. "We were really hungry to play and being back in action was really special."

Looking ahead to Friday night’s match against the Bulls, Penxe believes it's going to be a real spectacle of rugby featuring the Currie Cup finalists.

"It's going to be a big one, I assume the Bulls will also play their senior players. It's going to be a huge clash, one we're really looking forward to. There's a vibe amongst the boys, a lot of excitement."

For the Sharks, the preparation series was more about developing depth and honing their style of play and Penxe believes they will reap rewards.

"We did achieve what we wanted to in fine-tuning our processes, and in our losses, it was discipline here or there or just minor errors.

"Going into this final game, we're looking to put everything into place and hopefully put in a really proper performance."

Friday's clash at Kings Park is scheduled for 19:00.

Teams:

Sharks

15 Anthony Volmink, 14 Sbu Nkosi, 13 Lukhanyo Am (captain), 12 Marius Louw, 11 Yaw Penxe, 10 Boeta Chamberlain, 9 Jaden Hendrikse, 8 Sikhumbuzo Notshe, 7 Henco Venter, 6 Siya Kolisi, 5 Emile van Heerden, 4 Ruben van Heerden, 3 Thomas du Toit, 2 Fez Mbatha, 1 Ox Nche

Substitutes: 16 Kerron van Vuuren, 17 Mzamo Majola, 18 John-Hubert Meyer, 19 JJ van der Mescht, 20 Phepsi Buthelezi, 21 Sanele Nohamba, 22 Rynhardt Jonker, 23 Aphelele Fassi

Bulls

15 Richard Kriel, 14 Madosh Tambwe, 13 Marnus Potgieter, 12 Dawid Kellerman, 11 Diego Appollis, 10 Morne Steyn, 9 Zak Burger, 8 Nizaam Carr (captain), 7 Tim Agaba, 6 Werner Gouws, 5 Janko Swanepoel, 4 Jan Uys, 3 Marcel van der Merwe, 2 Schalk Erasmus, 1 Lizo Gqoboka

Substitutes: 16 Janco Uys, 17 Jacques van Rooyen, 18 Mornay Smith, 19 Raynard Roets, 20 WJ Steenkamp, 21 Keagan Johannes, 22 Clinton Swart, 23 Jay-Cee Nel, 24 Jan-Hendrik Wessels, 25 Reinhardt Ludwig, 26 Bernard van der Linde, 27 Niel Beukes

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
bullssharkspreparation seriessean everittsiya kolisiyaw penxedurbanrugby
loading... Live
Dolphins 0/0
Titans 0
View More
Voting Booth
What is your favourite sport to watch on TV?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Rugby
41% - 12895 votes
Cricket
12% - 3852 votes
Football
19% - 5858 votes
Athletics
3% - 808 votes
Boxing
1% - 311 votes
Cycling
2% - 737 votes
Golf
5% - 1593 votes
Motorsport
8% - 2640 votes
Tennis
3% - 1103 votes
Water sports
1% - 291 votes
American sports
1% - 396 votes
MMA / WWE / UFC
3% - 1055 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21076.5) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo