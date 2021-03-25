Siya Kolisi to make first appearance in a Sharks jersey when they tackle Bulls

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi will make his first appearance for the Sharks when he starts in Friday's preparation series encounter against the Bulls in Durban.

Kolisi, who recently joined the Sharks from the Stormers, takes the No 6 jersey from Henco Venter, who moves to No 7 in place of Mpilo Gumede.

Sharks coach Sean Everitt has made several changes to the team that lost 43-40 to the Lions in Johannesburg last weekend.

Props Ox Nche and Thomas du Toit return in the front row, while Ruben van Heerden partners namesake Emile in the second row.

In the backline, Jaden Hendrikse partners Curwin Bosch at halfback, with Marius Louw back at inside centre.

Sbu Nkosi is on the wing and Anthony Volmink completes the changes at fullback.

Centre Lukhanyo Am retains the captaincy.

Flying winger Yaw Penxe was back in action for the Sharks last week after training with the conditioning group for the opening two matches of the preparation series and is again named in the starting line-up.

"It was lovely to take the field again," he told the Sharks' official website. "We were really hungry to play and being back in action was really special."

Looking ahead to Friday night’s match against the Bulls, Penxe believes it's going to be a real spectacle of rugby featuring the Currie Cup finalists.

"It's going to be a big one, I assume the Bulls will also play their senior players. It's going to be a huge clash, one we're really looking forward to. There's a vibe amongst the boys, a lot of excitement."

For the Sharks, the preparation series was more about developing depth and honing their style of play and Penxe believes they will reap rewards.



"We did achieve what we wanted to in fine-tuning our processes, and in our losses, it was discipline here or there or just minor errors.

"Going into this final game, we're looking to put everything into place and hopefully put in a really proper performance."

Friday's clash at Kings Park is scheduled for 19:00.

Teams:

Sharks

15 Anthony Volmink, 14 Sbu Nkosi, 13 Lukhanyo Am (captain), 12 Marius Louw, 11 Yaw Penxe, 10 Boeta Chamberlain, 9 Jaden Hendrikse, 8 Sikhumbuzo Notshe, 7 Henco Venter, 6 Siya Kolisi, 5 Emile van Heerden, 4 Ruben van Heerden, 3 Thomas du Toit, 2 Fez Mbatha, 1 Ox Nche

Substitutes: 16 Kerron van Vuuren, 17 Mzamo Majola, 18 John-Hubert Meyer, 19 JJ van der Mescht, 20 Phepsi Buthelezi, 21 Sanele Nohamba, 22 Rynhardt Jonker, 23 Aphelele Fassi

Bulls

15 Richard Kriel, 14 Madosh Tambwe, 13 Marnus Potgieter, 12 Dawid Kellerman, 11 Diego Appollis, 10 Morne Steyn, 9 Zak Burger, 8 Nizaam Carr (captain), 7 Tim Agaba, 6 Werner Gouws, 5 Janko Swanepoel, 4 Jan Uys, 3 Marcel van der Merwe, 2 Schalk Erasmus, 1 Lizo Gqoboka

Substitutes: 16 Janco Uys, 17 Jacques van Rooyen, 18 Mornay Smith, 19 Raynard Roets, 20 WJ Steenkamp, 21 Keagan Johannes, 22 Clinton Swart, 23 Jay-Cee Nel, 24 Jan-Hendrik Wessels, 25 Reinhardt Ludwig, 26 Bernard van der Linde, 27 Niel Beukes