1h ago

add bookmark

South Africa to host next two World Rugby U20 Championships

accreditation
Herman Mostert
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Junior Springboks.(Photo by Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images)
Junior Springboks.(Photo by Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images)

South Africa has been named host nation of the next two editions of the World Rugby U20 Championship - in 2023 and 2024.

This will be the first time South Africa hosts the event since 2012, when the Junior Springboks beat New Zealand in the final at Newlands.

This year's event is scheduled for 24 June to 14 July and will take place over five match days in Stellenbosch, Paarl and Wellington. The teams will be based in Cape Town.

EXPLAINER | Fiery fight for R37m: Unpacking Jurie Roux v Stellenbosch after probing day in court

Meanwhile, World Rugby also confirmed that Kenya will host the second-tier World Rugby U20 Trophy tournament. The two tournaments return for the first time since the Covid-19 pandemic hit nearly three years ago.

The teams are divided into three pools, with the country finishing in last place relegated to next year's World Rugby U20 Trophy.

The Junior Boks are in Pool C alongside Argentina, Italy and Georgia. Defending champions France, Wales, New Zealand and Japan are in Pool A, while Australia, England, Ireland and Fiji complete Pool B.

Pool matches

Match day 1: Saturday 24 June

Match day 2: Thursday 29 June

Match day 3: Tuesday 4 July

Knock-out matches

Match day 4: Sunday 9 July

Match day 5 (final): Friday 14 July

"We are thrilled to unveil our two exciting hosts for the World Rugby U20 Championship and U20 Trophy taking place later this year. South Africa and Kenya will provide the perfect stage for the return of our flagship U20 competitions that play such a crucial role in the development of young talents within our unions," World Rugby chairperson Bill Beaumont said in  a statement.

"The U20 Championship and Trophy have been hugely popular since their inception 15 years ago and have proven successful with countless stars moving on to play test rugby and shine on the biggest stage and many of them will be on display when Rugby World Cup 2023 kicks off in September.

"Africa is a significant growth region for rugby, and I would like to thank our friends in South Africa and Kenya respectively for hosting in rugby’s bicentenary year. We look forward to seeing the 20 teams inspiring the African continent with breath-taking action."

SA Rugby president Mark Alexander said they were excited to host the events in 2023 and 2024.

"South Africa have a proud tradition and excellent track record of hosting world-class events and we are ready to welcome the next generations of rugby’s future to our shores in July, and again next year.

"We have the infrastructure and proven expertise to deliver excellent rugby events and, combined with fantastic backing from our passionate supporters, I have no doubt we will deliver two more very successful U20 Championships."


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
world rugby u20 championshiprugby
Voting Booth
Should Dewald Brevis have been included in the Proteas squad for the upcoming England ODI series?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Definitely! He is clearly a superstar, so what are we waiting for?
13% - 2491 votes
Not yet! Brevis needs to spend some time playing domestic cricket first.
4% - 711 votes
Who is Dewald Brevis?
83% - 15456 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
WATCH | What unnecessary expense is holding you back from going on that dream...

4h ago

WATCH | What unnecessary expense is holding you back from going on that dream holiday?
WATCH | Ahead of the Curve: Banking and e-Commerce in a digital world

5h ago

WATCH | Ahead of the Curve: Banking and e-Commerce in a digital world
SA’s favourite hotspots level up into ‘awesome spaces’ with free wifi and chilling...

13 Jan

SA’s favourite hotspots level up into ‘awesome spaces’ with free wifi and chilling cocktails
Enjoy the High Rise Chilla - the cocktail of the summer - at a new ‘Access...

13 Jan

Enjoy the High Rise Chilla - the cocktail of the summer - at a new ‘Access Awesome’ hotspot
4 benefits of choosing specialised and focused skills training courses over...

09 Jan

4 benefits of choosing specialised and focused skills training courses over traditional tertiary education
WATCH | Ahead of the Curve: 3 steps to embracing business transformation

18 Jan

WATCH | Ahead of the Curve: 3 steps to embracing business transformation
See more sponsored content
© 2023 (3.0.23016.8) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo