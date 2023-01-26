South Africa to host next two World Rugby U20 Championships

South Africa has been named host nation of the next two editions of the World Rugby U20 Championship - in 2023 and 2024.

This will be the first time South Africa hosts the event since 2012, when the Junior Springboks beat New Zealand in the final at Newlands.

This year's event is scheduled for 24 June to 14 July and will take place over five match days in Stellenbosch, Paarl and Wellington. The teams will be based in Cape Town.

Meanwhile, World Rugby also confirmed that Kenya will host the second-tier World Rugby U20 Trophy tournament. The two tournaments return for the first time since the Covid-19 pandemic hit nearly three years ago.

The teams are divided into three pools, with the country finishing in last place relegated to next year's World Rugby U20 Trophy.

The Junior Boks are in Pool C alongside Argentina, Italy and Georgia. Defending champions France, Wales, New Zealand and Japan are in Pool A, while Australia, England, Ireland and Fiji complete Pool B.

Pool matches Match day 1: Saturday 24 June Match day 2: Thursday 29 June Match day 3: Tuesday 4 July Knock-out matches Match day 4: Sunday 9 July Match day 5 (final): Friday 14 July

"We are thrilled to unveil our two exciting hosts for the World Rugby U20 Championship and U20 Trophy taking place later this year. South Africa and Kenya will provide the perfect stage for the return of our flagship U20 competitions that play such a crucial role in the development of young talents within our unions," World Rugby chairperson Bill Beaumont said in a statement.

"The U20 Championship and Trophy have been hugely popular since their inception 15 years ago and have proven successful with countless stars moving on to play test rugby and shine on the biggest stage and many of them will be on display when Rugby World Cup 2023 kicks off in September.

"Africa is a significant growth region for rugby, and I would like to thank our friends in South Africa and Kenya respectively for hosting in rugby’s bicentenary year. We look forward to seeing the 20 teams inspiring the African continent with breath-taking action."

SA Rugby president Mark Alexander said they were excited to host the events in 2023 and 2024.

"South Africa have a proud tradition and excellent track record of hosting world-class events and we are ready to welcome the next generations of rugby’s future to our shores in July, and again next year.

"We have the infrastructure and proven expertise to deliver excellent rugby events and, combined with fantastic backing from our passionate supporters, I have no doubt we will deliver two more very successful U20 Championships."



