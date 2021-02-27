Springbok front row set to stay at the Stormers - reports

It seems as if rugby administrators in the Cape have ensured that a number of Springboks will recommit to the Stormers according to reports on Saturday.

The SA Rugby Magazine's website says that props Frans Malherbe and Steven Kitshoff along with hooker Bongi Mbonambi were on the verge of extending their contracts with Western Province Rugby.

They are set to be joined by flyhalf/fullback Damian Willemse and hooker Scarra Ntubeni.

Following Springbok captain Siya Kolisi's move to the Sharks earlier this month and flank Jaco Coetzee taking his career overseas to play for Bath, the fact that the Springbok front row in particular look to be staying at the franchise will ease fans in the Western Cape's fears that there would be a massive player exodus.

The Stormers are set to play the Cheetahs on Saturday in the preparation series.

The match, which takes place at Cape Town Stadium, kicks off at 17:15.