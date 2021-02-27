1h ago

add bookmark

Springbok front row set to stay at the Stormers - reports

Sport24 staff
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Steven Kitshoff.
Steven Kitshoff.
(Shaun Roy/Gallo Images)

It seems as if rugby administrators in the Cape have ensured that a number of Springboks will recommit to the Stormers according to reports on Saturday.

The SA Rugby Magazine's website says that props Frans Malherbe and Steven Kitshoff along with hooker Bongi Mbonambi were on the verge of extending their contracts with Western Province Rugby.

They are set to be joined by flyhalf/fullback Damian Willemse and hooker Scarra Ntubeni.

Following Springbok captain Siya Kolisi's move to the Sharks earlier this month and flank Jaco Coetzee taking his career overseas to play for Bath, the fact that the Springbok front row in particular look to be staying at the franchise will ease fans in the Western Cape's fears that there would be a massive player exodus.

The Stormers are set to play the Cheetahs on Saturday in the preparation series.

The match, which takes place at Cape Town Stadium, kicks off at 17:15.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
Ton-up North's cap landmark 'scary' for Wales great Jenkins
Lions muscle past Pumas at Ellis Park as SA rugby makes low-key return
Peter de Villiers raves about Inny Radebe's EP captaincy: He's an obvious choice
Read more on:
stormersrugby
loading... Live
Lions 0
Warriors 0
View More
loading... Live
Manchester City 0
West Ham United 0
View More
Voting Booth
What is your favourite sport to watch on TV?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Rugby
41% - 12272 votes
Cricket
12% - 3670 votes
Football
19% - 5578 votes
Athletics
3% - 776 votes
Boxing
1% - 296 votes
Cycling
2% - 697 votes
Golf
5% - 1534 votes
Motorsport
8% - 2509 votes
Tennis
3% - 1045 votes
Water sports
1% - 272 votes
American sports
1% - 381 votes
MMA / WWE / UFC
3% - 1001 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21056.1) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo