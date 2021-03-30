57m ago

Springbok lock set to join Ireland's Munster - reports

Sport24 staff
Jason Jenkins (Gallo)
Jason Jenkins (Gallo)

Springbok lock Jason Jenkins, currently playing in Japan, is being linked with a move to Irish giants Munster.

The 25-year-old has been turning out for Toyota Verblitz since making his move there permanent last year, following a five-year career at the Bulls before that. 

Now, according to the Irish Times, the one-cap Bok is set to join Johann van Graan at Munster from next season. 

With South Africa's four premier franchises having now solidified their move up north into European competition, it means that Jenkins could be squaring off against his countrymen in a new-look version of the PRO14 next season. 

Jenkins won his only Springbok cap in 2018 against Wales in Washington in what was Rassie Erasmus's first game as head coach of the national side. 

He has recently been linked with a return back to the Bulls.

