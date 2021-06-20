1h ago

add bookmark

Springbok prop Vincent Koch helps Saracens clinch promotion to end Premiership exile

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Maro Itoje, Vincent Koch and Owen Farrell (Getty Images)
Maro Itoje, Vincent Koch and Owen Farrell (Getty Images)

Saracens sealed their return to the English Premiership as they clinched promotion from the Championship with a 57-15 rout of Ealing on Sunday.

After winning the first leg 60-0 last weekend, Saracens were already on course for the top-flight and they wrapped up the mission with a dominant second half display.

Held to 10-10 at half-time, Saracens turned on the power after the break and all five of the club's British and Irish Lions, including England captain Owen Farrell, were able to come off by the 54th minute.

They were able to rest ahead of the South Africa tour after the second leg was turned into a formality by the points explosion.

Springbok prop Vincent Koch and two of Warren Gatland's Lions, Elliot Daly and Jamie George, who propelled Saracens out of sight immediately after the break with a flurry of three tries in 10 minutes.

Ealing had displayed spirit and endeavour against the former European champions until that point in front of a 2,000 crowd.

But Saracens' one-year exile from the Premiership as punishment for repeated salary cap breaches has ended at the earliest possible opportunity.

"It feels good. It's been a long 18-20 months and we've looked forward to this day. Now that it's happened it's great," Saracens director of rugby Mark McCall said.

"It's good to get the job done. We were in crisis mode around November 2019 and anything could have happened to the club.

"But the unity and togetherness helped get us through. We get back into the Premiership with many of the same players who have stuck by us and showed faith in the club.

"I've been especially thrilled with the way the international guys have performed and shown real commitment and desire to carry on with Sarries."

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
saracensvincent kochrugby
loading... Live
West Indies 149/10
South Africa 298/10 & 89/7
View More
loading... Live
India 217/10
New Zealand 101/2
View More
Voting Booth
What is your favourite sport to watch on TV?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Rugby
40% - 14973 votes
Cricket
12% - 4616 votes
Football
19% - 7000 votes
Athletics
3% - 982 votes
Boxing
1% - 370 votes
Cycling
2% - 894 votes
Golf
5% - 1894 votes
Motorsport
9% - 3231 votes
Tennis
4% - 1341 votes
Water sports
1% - 343 votes
American sports
1% - 467 votes
MMA / WWE / UFC
3% - 1254 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Tokyo Olympics
Uganda Olympic team member tests positive for coronavirus on arrival in Japan

13h ago

Uganda Olympic team member tests positive for coronavirus on arrival in Japan
Wayde finally qualifies for Tokyo Olympics, Caster fails once again

19 Jun

Wayde finally qualifies for Tokyo Olympics, Caster fails once again
Olympic staff, volunteers vaccinated as Tokyo Games near

18 Jun

Olympic staff, volunteers vaccinated as Tokyo Games near
SA men's hockey team will be 'unprepared' for Tokyo Olympics but remain optimistic

17 Jun

SA men's hockey team will be 'unprepared' for Tokyo Olympics but remain optimistic
SA U-23 boss David Notoane hits out at accusations of favouritism, looks ahead to...

17 Jun

SA U-23 boss David Notoane hits out at accusations of favouritism, looks ahead to Tokyo Olympics
Athletes face Olympic ban for violating virus rules in Tokyo

15 Jun 2021

Athletes face Olympic ban for violating virus rules in Tokyo
SA sprint star Simbine storms to Diamond League victory in Italy

11 Jun

SA sprint star Simbine storms to Diamond League victory in Italy
Australia set for Olympic swim trials as 'perverts' row makes waves

11 Jun

Australia set for Olympic swim trials as 'perverts' row makes waves
Tokyo-bound Naveen Daries says SA gymnastics on the rise as she books dream...

11 Jun

Tokyo-bound Naveen Daries says SA gymnastics on the rise as she books dream Olympic spot
PICTURES | Sascoc unveil Team SA kit for Tokyo Olympics, Paralympics

10 Jun

PICTURES | Sascoc unveil Team SA kit for Tokyo Olympics, Paralympics
Caster's Tokyo Olympics bid dealt a huge blow after African Champs cancellation

07 Jun

Caster's Tokyo Olympics bid dealt a huge blow after African Champs cancellation
Bromell clocks world-leading 9.77sec in 100m in Florida

06 Jun

Bromell clocks world-leading 9.77sec in 100m in Florida
Jamaican star Fraser-Pryce becomes second fastest woman in 100m history

05 Jun

Jamaican star Fraser-Pryce becomes second fastest woman in 100m history
Olympic swim champ Chalmers admits Covid-hit Tokyo a 'bit scary'

05 Jun

Olympic swim champ Chalmers admits Covid-hit Tokyo a 'bit scary'
Stedman Gans returns for Blitzboks, eyes Tokyo Olympics berth

04 Jun

Stedman Gans returns for Blitzboks, eyes Tokyo Olympics berth
Olympics chief says cancellation unlikely as 10 000 volunteers quit

03 Jun

Olympics chief says cancellation unlikely as 10 000 volunteers quit
Japanese city of Kurume cancels hosting of Kenyan pre-Olympic training

02 Jun

Japanese city of Kurume cancels hosting of Kenyan pre-Olympic training
SA's new sprint star Shaun Maswanganyi qualifies for double at July's Olympics

31 May

SA's new sprint star Shaun Maswanganyi qualifies for double at July's Olympics
Semenya fails in second attempt to qualify for Tokyo Olympics

28 May

Semenya fails in second attempt to qualify for Tokyo Olympics
SA cyclist Moolman-Pasio confident Tokyo Olympics will go ahead, aims for 'top...

28 May

SA cyclist Moolman-Pasio confident Tokyo Olympics will go ahead, aims for 'top result'
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21161.7) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo