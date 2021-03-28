Stormers coach after Lions thrashing: 'All 4 SA teams will be competitive in Rainbow Cup'

Stormers assistant coach Dawie Snyman said they will remain a work in progress despite their big win against the Lions.

They dispatched the Lions 44-12 at the Cape Town Stadium.

The Stormers pulled up a complete performance, one that has been missing in recent seasons.

Stormers assistant coach Dawie Snyman did not let his team’s 44-12 thrashing of the Lions in their final preparation series game go to their heads.



The Stormers played what was their most perfect game of the season, with their backs and forwards singing from the same hymn sheet.

They led 24-0 at half-time after an early 20-minute burst saw them lead 21-0 after three converted tries. Snyman said they can still get better.

"There’s still a fair bit to go. If you look at the Sharks performance against the Bulls, you realise that the Bulls are still a quality side. I think all four teams will be very competitive come the Rainbow Cup.

"What we’re happy with are the areas we want to work on and they have improved. There have been some good signs. We’re still a work in progress and we still need to get better."

In a game of many positives, one of them was Abner van Reenen at flyhalf. If there’s something the Stormers haven’t quite found, it is a pivot who can unleash their potent outside backs while also controlling the game.

Damian Willemse has provided inconsistent green shoots of potential, but with Warrick Gelant out with a long-term injury, he’s been retreaded into an effective counterattacking 15.

That’s left Kade Wolhuter and Van Reenen to battle it out at 10 while Tim Swiel is injured, with Snyman saying they’ll stick to horse for courses selections.

"We’ll look closely at the games, but we have a guy like Tim Swiel who is injured. However, we’ll assess and see where we are and which player is needed for a specific game and select accordingly," Snyman said.

That the back three singed the Lions at every turn brought great joy to Snyman. Willemse, Seabelo Senatla and Sergeal Peterson kept the Lions defence busy. Snyman was also pleased by how Senatla has made a successful return from injury.

"The back three’s performance was good and we started well in the way we wanted to play. The guys inside of them gave them space to play, but I’m really happy for Seabelo. He’s had a few injuries, but to come back from a big injury like he had, that’s promising. We know what Sergeal can do, but there are guys like Leolin Zas and Edwill van der Merwe who performed well," Snyman said.

"It’s a good sign of depth where we can rotate our squad and the next guy coming in can do the job as well as the next one.

With the Rainbow Cup fixtures confirmed, Snyman said the players will be chuffed to have something to work towards, especially with the British and Irish Lions tour looming.

"If you tell Frans Malherbe that we’re going back to pre-season, that’s where you’ll see his face drop. What is really nice is that we’ve got something to work towards and there are dates attached that help with planning," Snyman said.

"The Rainbow Cup is closer to the Lions series, so the guys will play quite hard for the available spots."