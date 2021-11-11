11 Nov

Strong South African flavour in Scotland team ahead of Springbok Test

Compiled by Craig Taylor
Pierre Schoeman (Photo by Paul Devlin/SNS Group via Getty Images)
Scotland coach Gregor Townsend made four changes to his team to face the Springboks in Glasgow on Saturday, but it retains a strong South African flavour.

The Scots, fresh from a win against Australia, have changed two in the forward pack and two in the backline with that sees a return for centre Matt Scott after he last turned out for the side four years ago.

As expected, the half-back pairing of Ali Price and Finn Russell will pull the strings for the Scottish backs while Rufus McLean starts on the right wing. 

In the forwards, Hamish Watson drops to the bench with Nick Haining coming into the loose trio and Stuart McInally starting at hooker. 

The South African connection in the team sees Pierre Schoeman start at prop for his third Scottish cap, Duhan van der Merwe on the wing with Oli Kebble covering prop from the bench. 

Townsend believes the changes will help to take on the physicality the Springboks will bring to the Test.

"We know what to expect from the Springboks in how they play and the physicality they will bring across the team," said Townsend.

"We have therefore selected a side that we believe can both meet that challenge and give us the platform to impose our game on the opposition.

"It should be a full-blooded contest and will require an intensity and focus across our 23-man squad for the full 80 minutes," he added.

Play on Saturday starts at 15:00 (SA time).

Teams:

Scotland

15 Stuart Hogg (captain), 14 Rufus McLean, 13 Chris Harris, 12 Matt Scott, 11 Duhan van der Merwe, 10 Finn Russell, 9 Ali Price, 8 Matt Fagerson, 7 Jamie Ritchie, 6 Nick Haining, 5 Grant Gilchrist, 4, Sam Skinner, 3 Zander Fagerson, 2 Scott McInally 1 Pierre Schoeman

Substitutes: 16 Ewan Ashman, 17 Jamie Bhattie, 18 Oli Kebble, 19 Jamie Hodgson, 20 Hamish Watson, 21 George Horne, 22 Adam Hastings, 23 Blair Kinghorn

Springboks

15 Willie le Roux, 14 Jesse Kriel, 13 Lukhanyo Am, 12 Damian de Allende, 11 Makazole Mapimpi, 10 Elton Jantjies, 9 Herschel Jantjies, 8 Duane Vermeulen, 7 Kwagga Smith, 6 Siya Kolisi (captain), 5 Franco Mostert, 4 Eben Etzebeth, 3 Trevor Nyakane, 2 Bongi Mbonambi, 1 Ox Nche

Substitutes: 16 Malcolm Marx, 17 Steven Kitshoff, 18 Vincent Koch, 19 Lood de Jager, 20 Jasper Wiese, 21 Cobus Reinach, 22 Handre Pollard, 23 Frans Steyn

