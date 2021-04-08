26m ago

Tendai 'Beast' Mtawarira the latest SA rugby personality to join Roc Nation

Khanyiso Tshwaku
Tendai "Beast" Mtawarira (Gallo Images)
  • Former Springbok loosehead prop Tendai "Beast" Mtawarira has become the latest South African rugby personality to join Roc Nation Sports.
  • He joins his former captain Siya Kolisi and Cheslin Kolbe in the Roc Nation stable.
  • Mtawarira represented the Springboks in over 100 Tests and also won the Rugby World Cup with them in 2019.

Tendai "Beast" Mtawarira has become the latest South African rugby personality to fall under the Roc Nation banner.

Mtawarira, a powerhouse former Springbok loosehead prop who represented the national team in 117 Tests from 2008 until the successful 2019 Rugby World Cup final, joins former Springbok team-mates in Springbok captain Siya Kolisi and Cheslin Kolbe as a group of illustrious South African rugby players at Roc Nation.

The 35-year-old Mtawarira has retired from all forms of rugby after his stint with Old Glory DC in Major League Rugby while also having represented the Sharks in more than 150 Super Rugby matches.

Mtawarira, despite his retirement from the oval-ball game, remains a popular rugby figure.

He expressed his joy in signing with the agency that announced a strategic partnership with the Sharks earlier this year.

"I am thrilled and truly honoured to be involved with Roc Nation Sports. The brand is dynamic and forward thinking and that’s exactly what I need in this next chapter of my life," Mtawarira said. 

