Tonga to face Springboks at 2023 Rugby World Cup

AFP
Tonga's Sonatane Takulua. (Photo by Peter Wallis - World Rugby/World Rugby via Getty Images)
Tonga booked their place in the 2023 Rugby World Cup with a comfortable 44-22 win over Hong Kong on Saturday.

The Tongans scored six tries to three against a game, but outclassed Hong Kong outfit on Queensland's Sunshine Coast.

Tonga will now line up in Pool B of next year's tournament in France, alongside South Africa, Ireland, Scotland and Romania.

Takulua, who gave opposing number Jack Combs a torrid time, said he benefitted from the work of his whole team.

"I'm lucky enough to have got three tries but it wasn't just me - it was the effort from all the boys," Takulua said.

"To get the win tonight is a big relief."

Hong Kong still have one chance left to qualify, joining the USA, Portugal and Kenya in a repechage tournament to be held in November.

Tonga never looked in trouble against the largely amateur Hong Kong, who struggled to contain the islanders in almost every facet.

The Tongan forward pack dominated throughout, winning a string of penalties, particularly in the scrum, while their backs were able to make easy ground whenever they moved the ball wide.

The writing was on the wall for Hong King almost from the kick off, with Tonga having two disallowed tries inside the first four minutes.

Hong Kong had no ball in the first 20 minutes but somehow they desperately held on, only going behind to a William Havili penalty in the 11th minute.

It looked ominous for them when Takulua, who plays for Toulon in the French Top 14, crossed under the posts on the 15 minute mark following some huge carries by his tight forwards.

Hong Kong hit back off the kick-off with a well-taken try to hooker Alexander Post but it was all Tonga after that.

They went into the break leading 20-8 then scored four second half tries to open a 44-8 lead with 15 minutes to go.

Hong Kong had the last say with two late tries to impressive winger Matthew Worley, but the result was never in doubt.

Nevertheless, Hong Kong captain Josh Hrstich said: "I'm hugely proud of our effort."

"We've had three weeks together - bankers, brokers, PTs, sparkies - just part-time rugby battlers with the chance of a lifetime," he said.

