Top Five Youth Week stars: Coaches will have their hands full with plethora of talent

SA Rugby's Youth Weeks always showcases a plethora of talent that makes life easy and hard for coaches.

The Under-18 Craven Week and Academy Weeks have concluded, along with the South African Schools game last week on Thursday.

The Under-18s will have a set of games against their European opponents next month, a key step for their progression to the Under-20 level.

SA Rugby's Youth Weeks are officially over with schools reopening for the third term on Tuesday as the winter rugby season draws to an end.

There's still the Under-18 tournament towards the end of August that generally draws in European teams that compete alongside the South African Schools' Under-18 sides.

The significant part is that there is still an Under-20 World Championship in South Africa next year, with the Academy and Craven Weeks being the staging ground for players to progress to the age-group World Cup.

Here are players who didn't just excel at the weeks, but may ask pressing questions post their Under-18 showings:

Jean Erasmus (Free State)

South Africa's well stocked tight head prop well may soon run dry, but Erasmus has shown real promise in the past two years.

Initially not a starter last year at Grey College, he muscled and scrummed his way through Craven Week to become one of the more pre-eminent number threes in the country.

Tight head is a difficult position to play and remain consistent in, with the turnover of players being high and the staying power being low.

If he continues with his excellent development graph, he may be an important scrum anchor in years to come.

Close contenders: Sibabalwe Booi (Eastern Province), Simphiwe Ngobese (Sharks), Herman Lubbe (Western Province)

Batho Hlekani (Eastern Province)

It would've been expected of locks to make merry in the muddy George conditions, but this was the week where blindside flankers thrived.

Hlekani, who is from Gqeberha but goes to Graeme College in Makhanda, was truly exceptional in Eastern Province's strongest side in nine years.

He did everything expected of a blindside flanker, even though the position is massively contested in South African rugby.

He will have serious competition once he leaves school, but in the interim, he is peerless. From a lock perspective where stocks were unusually thin, Western Province's Danio Botha was the best of the lot.

Close contenders: Marno Stopforth (Free State), Divan Fuller (Western Province), De Wet Fourie (Eastern Province), Xola Nyali (Western Province)

Dominic Malgas (Eastern Province)

EP's plethora of half-back talent meant the Nico Malan gem needed to be used at 10 and 12 respectively.

He excelled in both positions, finally getting a pack of real strength that allowed him to prosper as compared to the one he has at school.

He kicked, ran and passed well in difficult conditions and showed real glimpses of excellence that could and should take him through to the Under-20s next season.

JT Kapank was a real find for the Lions, but Vusi Moyo was a cut above the rest at the Academy Week and drew a short straw by being at Jeppe Boys High School and not at George.

Close contenders: JT Kapank (Lions), Chris Horak (Sharks), Yaqeen Ahmed (Western Province), Luan Gilliomee (Boland), Chad de Beyer (Border)

Exauce Kevani (Golden Lions)

The Golden Lions coaches still need to explain this omission, for the Jeppe Boys High School midfield back was without peer, the best outside centre in the country.

Somehow, he found himself playing in Kensington instead of Outeniqua Park as school selection vagaries blocked his path.

He was magnificence-personified for a Lions team that emerged as the best team at the second-tier provincial youth week.

Close contenders: Gino Cupido (Western Province), Campbell Ridl (Sharks), Demitre Erasmus (Bulls)

JC Mars (Western Province)

Fullback is probably the most closely contested position in SA Schools' rugby, but Mars is simply better than anyone else.

He is a balanced runner and excellent kicker of the ball who also deals well with the high ball. He can do everything, including making defences look static.

He has been the most dominant fullback in SA Schools rugby in the past two years and with form, fitness and development permitting, he should pose a proper selection headache.

Close contenders: Jaco Williams (Sharks), Jermaine Dampies (Eastern Province), JT Strydom (South-Western Districts), Tihrani Masondo (Lions)