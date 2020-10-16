1h ago

Toulon field Etzebeth for Euro final

Rob Houwing, Sport24 chief writer
Eben Etzebeth after a European Rugby Challenge Cup match between Toulon and London Irish at the Madejski Stadium in Reading, England on 14 December 2019.
Harry Trump/Getty Images

Seasoned Springbok lock Eben Etzebeth gets his first crack at a major European club trophy on Friday night.

The second-row meanie, who turns 29 later this month, has been named in Toulon’s starting line-up to play Bristol Bears in the European Rugby Challenge Cup final in Aix-en-Provence.

Kick-off is at 21:00 (SA time) and the match will be televised on SuperSport (SS Grandstand, SS Rugby and CSN).

Etzebeth, who signed for the famous French club from Western Province in late 2019, had been laid low by a rib injury for several weeks.

But he made a successful return in their 25-21 Top 14 triumph over Montpellier last weekend, and joins French international Romain Taofifenua in their second row for the Euro showpiece.

The 2019 World Cup winner’s direct opponent will be the Bears' 24-cap England international Dave Attwood, 33, whose last Test was off the bench when they beat the Boks 37-21 at Twickenham in 2016; Etzebeth had been a starter.

Teams:

Toulon

15 Gervais Cordin, 14 Bryce Heem , 13 Isaiah Toeava, 12 Duncan Paia’aua, 11 Gabin Villière, 10 Louis Carbonel, 9 Baptiste Serin, 8 Sergio Parisse, 7 Raphael Lakafia, 6 Charles Ollivon, 5 Romain Taofifenua, 4 Eben Etzebeth, 3 Beka Gigashvili, 2 Anthony Etrillard (captain), 1 Jean Baptiste Gros,

Substitutes: 16 Bastien Soury, 17 Florian Fresia, 18 Emerick Setiano, 19 Brian Alainu’uese, 20 Swan Rebbadj, 21 Julien Ory, 22 Tane Takulua, 23 Masivesi Dakuwaqa

Bristol Bears

15 Max Malins, 14 Luke Morahan, 13 Semi Radradra, 12 Siale Piutau, 11 Alapati Leiua, 10 Callum Sheedy, 9 Harry Randall, 8 Ben Earl, 7 Daniel Thomas, 6 Steven Luatua (captain), 5 Chris Vui, 4 Dave Attwood, 3 Kyle Sinckler, 2 Harry Thacker, 1 Yann Thomas

Substitutes: 16 George Kloska, 17 Jake Woolmore, 18 John Afoa, 19 Joe Joyce, 20 Jake Heenan, 21 Tom Kessell, 22 Piers O’Conor, 23 Niyi Adeolokun

