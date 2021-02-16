45m ago

add bookmark

Tragedy as missing former SA Schools captain Muzi Manyike confirmed dead

Heinz Schenk
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Muzi Manyike (Gallo Images)
Muzi Manyike (Gallo Images)
  • Muzi Manyike, the former SA Schools skipper who disappeared late last year, has been found dead.
  • His family confirmed that they had positively identified his body in Ga-Rankuwa on Monday following a near three-month search. 
  • The police are still investigating the circumstances surrounding his death.

The disappearance of Muzilikazi "Muzi" Manyike, a former SA Schools captain, has ended in tragedy.

A statement on Tuesday confirmed that the 20-year-old's body had been positively identified by his family at the Ga-Rankuwa police station on Monday.

Sport24 has also corroborated Manyike's death through a relative as well as Kobus Porter, his agent.

According to the family, mortuary records show that the promising youngster - who was set to join the national sevens academy in January after being granted an early release from the Lions - was found on the R101 near Hammanskraal on 20 November, two days after he was last seen on CCTV footage in Pretoria North.

A missing person's docket had been opened by the Randfontein SAPS on 10 November.

"The cause of death is still not clear," the family's statement read.

"The family is working with the South African Police Service to establish the circumstances surrounding his death. We would like to express our sincerest gratitude to (South African) society (as a whole)."

Porter also lamented the loss of his young client's life.

"It's a terrible thing that's happened. We are all devastated," he said.

"We hope there are answers to be found."

The Lions also sent its condolences to the family in a statement.

"On behalf of myself, our Chairman, Mr Altmann Allers and everyone in Lions Rugby, I want to send our deepest sympathies to the Manyike family. We honestly cannot believe it and it's hard to find words right now," said Rudolf Straeuli, the union's CEO.

Sport24 previously reported that mystery surrounded Manyike's disappearance after "underlying issues" saw him abruptly left out of the Lions' successful Under-21 campaign last year.

A Head boy at Jeppe Boys High, Manyike signed a contract with the National Sevens Academy back in September and was slated to report for duty at the start of January, but told Marius Schoeman, SA Rugby's high performance manager for sevens rugby, that he had "personal issues" to sort out.

Manyike played age-group rugby for the Lions at every level and was in line to play for the Junior Springboks in 2020's Covid-ravaged programme.    

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
French Six Nations camp in isolation after positive coronavirus test
Siya Kolisi's move from WP to Sharks: Top 5 players who have played for BOTH unions
New Reds recruit Vunivalu suspended ahead of Super Rugby debut
Read more on:
muzi manyikerugby
Voting Booth
What is your favourite sport to watch on TV?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Rugby
41% - 11931 votes
Cricket
12% - 3539 votes
Football
19% - 5417 votes
Athletics
3% - 737 votes
Boxing
1% - 287 votes
Cycling
2% - 672 votes
Golf
5% - 1486 votes
Motorsport
8% - 2435 votes
Tennis
3% - 1002 votes
Water sports
1% - 258 votes
American sports
1% - 360 votes
MMA / WWE / UFC
3% - 965 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21040.6) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo