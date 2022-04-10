13m ago

add bookmark

Tragedy strikes Dale College again as 1st team rugby player dies after sustaining head injury in match

accreditation
Lloyd Burnard
Dale College (Dale College Facebook)
Dale College (Dale College Facebook)
  • A first team rugby player from Dale College has died after sustaining head injuries during a match on Saturday. 
  • Matric student Liyabona Teyise was rushed to hospital after the incident, but died during the night. 
  • It is the second tragedy to hit the school in a matter of days after Lisakhanya Lwana was found dead on Tuesday. 

Tragedy has struck Dale College for the second time this week after first team rugby player Liyabona Teyise died on Saturday after suffering a head injury during a game.

According to the school, Teyise suffered a collision in a match against Port Rex Technical High School first team that was being played at that school in East London. 

Teyise lost consciousness briefly, but was then able to walk off the field where he was attended to by a pitch-side medical team. 

After having trouble breathing and being given oxygen, Teyise was then rushed to Frere Provincial Hospital where he underwent an emergency CT Scan which revealed bleeding on the brain.

He died during the night. 

Dale College headmaster Garth Shaw was at the venue and, on Sunday morning, woke up to the news from Teyise's family confirming that he had died. 

Teyise played lock for his team and was wearing a scrum cap when he took contact in a moment that Shaw described as "seemingly innocent" at first. The incident took place just before half-time.

Upon regaining consciousness, Teyise wanted to return to the playing field but he was taken to hospital instead with the referee suspecting a concussion. 

Shaw said he was "devastated" by the news.

"He was a fantastic, brilliant kid," Shaw told Sport24 on Sunday.

"I have spoken to members of staff this morning who have all confirmed the same very positive reflections. He was hard-working, polite, diligent, respectful and also respected by everyone - his peers and teachers - at the school.

"It's just so tragic and I'm absolutely devastated for his family."

Shaw commended the school and medical staff at Port Rex for how they responded to the situation.

"I was very impressed by them and they did all they could," said Shaw.

This is the second tragedy to hit the Eastern Cape school in a matter of days after 17-year-old Lisakhanya 'Carter' Lwana, also a first team rugby player, was found dead on Tuesday having been missing since last Saturday. 

"It's horrendous," said Shaw.

"It's almost impossible to believe that our school has gone through this in a matter of days, but I am just devastated for both of the families.

"The support from everyone including the department of education, from within the school, the governing body and the entire community has been incredible." 

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
dale college boys’ high schoolliyabona teyiserugby
loading... Live
South Africa 453/10
Bangladesh 194/6
View More
Voting Booth
Would you be keen to see the Springboks join the Six Nations?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes! The Northern Hemisphere is the future.
51% - 1413 votes
No! The Rugby Championship is still the pinnacle.
49% - 1338 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Showmax
The story of a legend: Sir Alex Ferguson

07 Sep 2021

The story of a legend: Sir Alex Ferguson
This week's Premier League matches live

07 Sep 2021

This week's Premier League matches live
Watch live sport with Showmax Pro from R225 p/m

07 Sep 2021

Watch live sport with Showmax Pro from R225 p/m
See more from Showmax
© 2022 (2.0.22097.2) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact us
Iab Logo