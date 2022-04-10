Tragedy strikes Dale College again as 1st team rugby player dies after sustaining head injury in match

A first team rugby player from Dale College has died after sustaining head injuries during a match on Saturday.

Matric student Liyabona Teyise was rushed to hospital after the incident, but died during the night.

It is the second tragedy to hit the school in a matter of days after Lisakhanya Lwana was found dead on Tuesday.

Tragedy has struck Dale College for the second time this week after first team rugby player Liyabona Teyise died on Saturday after suffering a head injury during a game.

According to the school, Teyise suffered a collision in a match against Port Rex Technical High School first team that was being played at that school in East London.



Teyise lost consciousness briefly, but was then able to walk off the field where he was attended to by a pitch-side medical team.

After having trouble breathing and being given oxygen, Teyise was then rushed to Frere Provincial Hospital where he underwent an emergency CT Scan which revealed bleeding on the brain.

He died during the night.

Dale College headmaster Garth Shaw was at the venue and, on Sunday morning, woke up to the news from Teyise's family confirming that he had died.

Teyise played lock for his team and was wearing a scrum cap when he took contact in a moment that Shaw described as "seemingly innocent" at first. The incident took place just before half-time.

Upon regaining consciousness, Teyise wanted to return to the playing field but he was taken to hospital instead with the referee suspecting a concussion.

Shaw said he was "devastated" by the news.

"He was a fantastic, brilliant kid," Shaw told Sport24 on Sunday.

"I have spoken to members of staff this morning who have all confirmed the same very positive reflections. He was hard-working, polite, diligent, respectful and also respected by everyone - his peers and teachers - at the school.

"It's just so tragic and I'm absolutely devastated for his family."

Shaw commended the school and medical staff at Port Rex for how they responded to the situation.

"I was very impressed by them and they did all they could," said Shaw.

This is the second tragedy to hit the Eastern Cape school in a matter of days after 17-year-old Lisakhanya 'Carter' Lwana, also a first team rugby player, was found dead on Tuesday having been missing since last Saturday.

"It's horrendous," said Shaw.

"It's almost impossible to believe that our school has gone through this in a matter of days, but I am just devastated for both of the families.

"The support from everyone including the department of education, from within the school, the governing body and the entire community has been incredible."