Ulster captain hails Duane Vermeulen's impact on debut: 'It was class'

Ulster captain Alan O'Connor has heaped praise on Duane Vermeulen after the Springbok No 8 helped the Irish club beat French side Clermont 29-23 in the European Champions Cup over the weekend.

Vermeulen, whose arrival at Ulster was delayed after he contracted Covid-19 while in camp with the Barbarians, started at No 8 and produced an industrious performance before leaving the field in the 51st minute.

The Bok hard-man made 22 metres from 12 carries and the Ulster skipper was impressed by the club's new recruit.

"It was great, he's obviously an awesome player," O'Connor told RTÉ after their Pool A win.

"It was class to have him on board. Fair play to him, he didn't have a lot of training time, but he gelled in pretty well and he was a calm influence on the pitch, which was class.

"I'm looking forward to seeing how he gets on and looking forward to playing with him."

Vermeulen, 35, had signed for Ulster from the Bulls in September but he had to finish his international commitments before joining his new team.