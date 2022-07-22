Van Graan lures former Bulls forward to Bath

New Bath head coach Johann van Graan has signed experienced South African forward Gerrit-Jan van Velze in preparation for his first season at the English club.

Van Velze, a former Bulls utility forward, has joined Bath from Tel Aviv Heat in Israel. The 34-year-old can play multiple positions across the back five of the scrum, including No 8 and lock.

Van Velze boasts over a century of Premiership appearances after spells with Northampton Saints, where he won the Premiership in 2014, and Worcester Warriors.

At Worcester, he was handed the captaincy in his first season, leading the Warriors to promotion back to the Premiership at the first time of asking. He retained his leadership role throughout his seven years at Sixways.

Prior to his time in England, Van Velze twice captained the Blue Bulls' junior side to the Vodacom Cup title as well as leading South Africa Academy, South Africa Under-19s and Under-20s.

Whilst in Pretoria, he became a key member of the Bulls' Currie Cup squad before making his Super Rugby debut in 2010.

He left the Bulls in 2012.

Van Graan, who has joined Bath from Irish giants Munster, told Bath's official website: "GJ has a great amount of Premiership experience which will prove influential for the squad over the season to come.

"His leadership ability is a part of his character that I value and his ability to play four positions across the back five is very valuable through a season."

Former Kings and Western Province openside flanker Chris Cloete is another South African to have already followed Van Graan to Bath from Munster.



