Van Vuuren's red card sums up Cheetahs' day as invitational XV run rampant

What was supposed to be a fun and informative experience for the Cheetahs turned out nightmarishly as they were humbled 35-43 by an invitational XV in Saturday's Toyota Challenge in Bloemfontein.

In the greater scheme of things, Hawies Fourie's charges probably shouldn't read too much into this reverse as they haven't played competitive rugby for almost two months.

But it was undeniable that their inferior rhythm and organisation was quite embarrassing against opponents who literally had two training sessions under the belt.

The Cheetahs were listless on defence and hampered by butterfingered handling, ironically something that concerned Fourie during the team announcement, when he said his players were perhaps too eager on the field given the number of handling errors in that session.

A wayward set-piece didn't help.

The home side's outing was exemplified by replacement prop Conrad 'Beertjie' van Vuuren's red card for an illegal clean-out from an attacking ruck that would've given them a lifeline.

The officials ruled there were no mitigating factors involved in the former Bulls and Sunwolves front rower's knocking out flanker Roelof Smit, who was stretchered off.

It certainly didn't help that the cameras picked up a smirk once he was sent off.

By contrast, the invitation XV were enthusiastic and focused, ready to pounce on indiscretions while also shown a willingness to lay a platform for points through patient phase play than just throwing the ball around.

Hooker Marnus van der Merwe, part of a steady contingent of Cheetahs in the opposition, was the biggest beneficiary with two tries from close range.

He also was bustling in broken play and will certainly have put his hand up for a prominent role in Fourie's Currie Cup team.

Lions wing Jamba Ulengo scored a try similar in nature, while his fellow winger, the Stormer Leolin Zas, and Bulls fullback Richard Kriel dotted down from a loose ball and interception respectively.

There was nothing predatory about Shimlas centre Shayne Bolton's try though, a sumptuous clean break from midfield that saw no defender touching him once he punched the hole.

Meanwhile, the Cheetahs were reliant on spurts of brilliance and some flawed defensive organisation in the red zone before they collapsed in the third quarter.

It was a muted day for Frans Steyn and Rosko Specman, the hosts' two Springbok camp attendees, as their lack of game-time showed.

Steyn threw the wild backhand pass that led to Zas' try, while Specman was shut down effectively bar for one promising run in the second half.

Point scorers:

Cheetahs - 35 (21)

Tries: Brandon Thomson (2), Jeandre Rudolph, Dries Swanepoel, Louis van der Westhuizen

Conversions: Ruan Pienaar (3), Frans Steyn (2)

Invitational XV - 43 (22)

Tries: Marnus van der Merwe (2), Leolin Zas, Jamba Ulengo, Shayne Bolton, Richard Kriel

Conversions: Inny Radebe (5)

Penalty: Radebe