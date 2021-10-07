Veteran rugby commentator Hugh Bladen recovering after mild stroke

Renowned rugby commentator, Hugh Bladen, is recovering after suffering a mild stroke on Monday.

Bladen, 76, told Huisgenoot magazine he is in high spirits and feeling fine.

"When I woke up the morning, I struggled to talk for a few minutes. My wife was worried as asked whether I had been drinking," Bladen quipped from his hospital bed.

Bladen added that he spent two nights in hospital after being admitted on Monday.

"The doctor said I can go home. My daughters flew up from Rondebosch in Cape Town to support their mother after I was admitted.

"[But] I only had a mild stroke. It wasn't a massive heart attack or massive stroke. The doctor told me I can start exercising again tomorrow (Thursday). I stopped going to the gym and train with bricks in my garden."

Bladen, a former Transvaal (Lions) flyhalf, has been a sport commentator in South Africa since 1976. He worked for the SABC until 1994 before moving over to SuperSport.