Veteran rugby commentator Hugh Bladen suffers second stroke

accreditation
Heinz Schenk
Hugh Bladen. (Photo by Wessel Oosthuizen/Gallo Images)
Renowned rugby commentator, Hugh Bladen, has suffered a second stroke within the space of a week.

Sport24 reported last week that Bladen was recovering after suffering a mild stroke on Monday, 4 October, but that recovery suffered a setback with a second, reportedly more severe stroke last Sunday.

Bladen, who was a prominent flyhalf for Transvaal and the Junior Springboks during his playing days, has again been hospitalised.

Kevin de Klerk, a former team-mate and Lions president, confirmed that his good friend is unwell.

"Yes, Hugh has been hospitalised again," he confirmed to Sport24.

"It's really unfortunate and sad news, but we're all keeping him in our thoughts and hoping for a speedy recovery. He's been a great servant to the game."

De Klerk added that further details of his condition were sparse.  

Earlier, the 76-year-old Bladen told Huisgenoot magazine he was in high spirits and feeling fine.

"When I woke up the morning, I struggled to talk for a few minutes. My wife was worried as asked whether I had been drinking," Bladen quipped.

"The doctor said I can go home. I only had a mild stroke. It wasn't a massive heart attack or massive stroke. The doctor told me I can start exercising again.... I stopped going to the gym and train with bricks in my garden."

Bladen has been a sport commentator in South Africa since 1976 and worked for the SABC until 1994 before moving over to SuperSport.

Notably, he's covered 27 Currie Cup finals behind the microphone.

