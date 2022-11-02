1h ago

add bookmark

Wallabies-All Blacks combined team could play Lions - reports

accreditation
AFP
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Wallabies prop James Slipper on the charge against the All Blacks.
Wallabies prop James Slipper on the charge against the All Blacks.
Phil Walter/Getty Images

The Wallabies and All Blacks are in talks to form a joint team to face the British & Irish Lions in a one-off Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in 2025, reports said on Wednesday.

The Lions, with players from England, Ireland, Scotland and Wales, are due to tour Australia for three Tests with discussions under way to add a fourth against an Anzac XV.

"We've talked to the Kiwis about hosting an Anzac team against the Lions in 2025 and they're considering the idea," Rugby Australia chief Hamish McLennan told the Daily Mail.

"I'm in no doubt it would be a belter and we'd sell the MCG out with 100 000 fans.

"The best of the Wallabies and the All Blacks against the Lions would create enormous global coverage."

The Wallabies are currently on a European tour and Rugby Australia had no immediate comment to AFP, but the governing body confirmed the idea was in the works to Fox Sports.

A combined Anzac team last played in 1989 when they lost 19-15 to the Lions at Ballymore in Brisbane, but it was mostly Australians with just three All Blacks taking part.

The game fell between New Zealand Tests against Argentina and All Blacks players made individual choices about whether they would risk injury and play.

McLennan has been in tense negotiations recently with New Zealand Rugby over the future of Super Rugby beyond next year.

But he insisted relations were fine.

"All is good with the Kiwis now, we're friends again and we'd be happy to give them a cut," said McLennan.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
wallabiesbritish & irish lionsall blacksrugby
loading... Live
Zimbabwe 117/10
Netherlands 38/1
View More
Voting Booth
Should out of form Proteas captain Temba Bavuma be dropped for Thursday's T20 World Cup clash against Pakistan?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
No - He is our captain and dips in form happen to everyone.
23% - 1139 votes
Yes - Temba is nowhere right now and he needs to stand down if we are to have any chance of winning.
77% - 3773 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Home Insurance: Rebuilding SA’s economy starts at home

24 Oct

Home Insurance: Rebuilding SA’s economy starts at home
Feed Mzansi: Chef Jason shows kindness through the gift of food in Cape Town

13 Oct

Feed Mzansi: Chef Jason shows kindness through the gift of food in Cape Town
Australia is a melting pot of wild, shocking, and crazy things – here’s how to...

10 Oct

Australia is a melting pot of wild, shocking, and crazy things – here’s how to survive your trip Down Under
What BBC Brit primetime persona are you?

06 Oct

What BBC Brit primetime persona are you?
Sage Business Flow: Taking account of your business processes during a pandemic

11 Aug

Sage Business Flow: Taking account of your business processes during a pandemic
Feed Mzansi: Watch Chef Rozanne cook from the heart and spread joy in Gqeberha

05 Oct

Feed Mzansi: Watch Chef Rozanne cook from the heart and spread joy in Gqeberha
See more sponsored content
© 2022 (2.0.22304.18) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo