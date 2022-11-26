Wallabies overcome 21-point deficit to break Welsh hearts

Rio Dyer of Wales is tackled by Pete Samu of Australia. (Photo by Huw Fairclough/Getty Images)
Australia came from 34-13 down to beat Wales 39-34 in an extraordinary Autumn Nations Series Test at the Principality Stadium on Saturday.
Two tries by Australia's 22-year-old wing Mark Nawaqanitawase sparked the comeback which ended a three-match losing run on the tour including a historic defeat to Italy.
The heartbreaking loss for the hosts will increase the pressure on head coach Wayne Pivac who ends the year with just three wins in 12 matches including a first ever defeat by Georgia last weekend.
We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed.