Wallabies overcome 21-point deficit to break Welsh hearts

Australia came from 34-13 down to beat Wales 39-34 in an extraordinary Autumn Nations Series Test at the Principality Stadium on Saturday.

Two tries by Australia's 22-year-old wing Mark Nawaqanitawase sparked the comeback which ended a three-match losing run on the tour including a historic defeat to Italy.

The heartbreaking loss for the hosts will increase the pressure on head coach Wayne Pivac who ends the year with just three wins in 12 matches including a first ever defeat by Georgia last weekend.



