Wallabies star Beale arrested over alleged sexual assault - reports

Kurtley Beale. (Photo by Chris Hyde/Getty Images)
Wallabies playmaker Kurtley Beale was reportedly detained on Friday over an alleged sexual assault, with Rugby Australia saying it was "aware of the situation".

The veteran fullback, who returned to Australia last year after a stint with French Top 14 side Racing 92, was arrested and taken to a police station in Sydney.

The Sydney Daily Telegraph said he was expected to be charged over an alleged sexual assault at a licensed premises in the beachside suburb of Bondi on 17 December.

"Rugby Australia, the NSW Waratahs and Rugby Union Players Association (RUPA) are aware of the situation involving Kurtley Beale," Rugby Australia said in a brief statement.

"As this is a police matter, and we understand there has been no charge made, we will be making no further comment at this time."

Beale, 34, returned to Sydney and the Waratahs to keep himself in the frame to play for Australia at a fourth World Cup this year.

Should he do so, he will join George Gregan and Adam Ashley-Cooper as only the third Australian to feature at four tournaments.

Beale has played 95 Tests and took part in a Wallabies training camp on the Gold Coast this month.

Coach Dave Rennie has since been fired and replaced by former England boss Eddie Jones.

Read more on:
wallabieskurtley bealerugby
