Wallabies star Beale bailed after sexual assault charge

AFP
Kurtley Beale. (Photo by Chris Hyde/Getty Images)
Wallabies veteran Kurtley Beale was granted bail and ordered to surrender his passport on Saturday after being charged over an alleged sexual assault at a Sydney pub last month.

The fullback, who has made 95 appearances for Australia and was hoping to be part of their squad for the World Cup in France this year, was arrested on Friday.

He was charged with "two counts of sexually touch another person without consent, incite another to sexually touch them without consent and sexual intercourse without consent", police said.

Beale, 34, appeared at Parramatta Bail Court in Sydney via video link after spending the night in a cell and was granted bail on several conditions.

They included reporting to the police twice weekly, surrendering his passport and staying away from drugs and alcohol.

Beale's wife, the mother of his newborn child, was reportedly in the courtroom.

His lawyer was cited by the Sydney Daily Telegraph as telling the court his client intended to plead not guilty.

Beale returned to Australia and the NSW Waratahs last year after a stint with French Top 14 side Racing 92 to keep himself in the frame to play for Australia at a fourth World Cup in September-October this year.

After his arrest, Rugby Australia suspended him from "all forms of rugby with immediate effect pending the conclusion of legal proceedings, as well as Rugby Australia's own investigations".

"This step follows Mr Beale's arrest and subsequent charge with serious criminal offences, and is in line with Rugby Australia's Professional Player Code of Conduct," the governing body added.  

