WATCH | All Black legend eats humble pie after Pumas historic win over New Zealand

One of the most talked about sporting events this week was Argentina's brilliant 25-15 victory over the All Blacks in a Tri Nations clash on Saturday.

Nobody really expected the Pumas to come even close to New Zealand, let alone beat them.

Former All Black legend, Sir John Kirwan was so certain that Sam Cane's team would win that he even said that the Pumas wouldn't get within 40 points of the three time Rugby World Cup winners.

But of course, fate had other ideas and Pablo Matera's men went on to secure their first ever win over the All Blacks.

Kirwan, however, was gracious enough to admit on New Zealand television that the Pumas were "outstanding" in their victory and thoroughly deserved it.

And he did that while wearing a Pumas jersey!

Watch Kirwan sing the praises of the Pumas below:

