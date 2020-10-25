WATCH | Barbarians break Covid-19 protocols to paint the town red

The Barbarians were supposed to be playing England on Sunday until some of the squad broke Covid-19 protocols to paint the town red.

That forced organisers to call the match off as they couldn't find replacement players that would comply with Covid regulations.

A video has emerged on social media of a number of players enjoy drinks at a local pub in London.

Twelve members in total were said to have left their hotel bubble including former England captain, Chris Robshaw who took to Twitter to apologise.

"I want to express my deepest apologies to @Barbarian_FC @EnglandRugby and the rugby family for letting you down this week," Robshaw wrote on social media.

"I understand that my actions have led to the cancellation of Sunday's match," he added.

Others to apologise include former Ireland wing Fergus McFadden as well as English scrumhalf Richard Wigglesworth also apologised for their actions.

WATCH below as the Barbarians enjoy a night on the town

THAT Barbarians team social featuring, Chris Robshaw, Sean Maitland and a whole lotta ?? pic.twitter.com/OJhN3sDsba — Edward Barker (@EdwardB24376757) October 24, 2020