WATCH | Bok centre faces another ban after foul play incident

Springbok centre Andre Esterhuizen faces another spell on the sidelines after he was sent off during Harlequins' English Premiership match against London Irish at the weekend.



Esterhuizen received a red card in the 49th minute for elbowing an opponent in off-the-ball scuffle. Despite Esterhuizen's departure, Harlequins claimed a 29-25 win away from home.



This follows an incident in December when Esterhuizen was suspended for four weeks after he dropped an elbow into the face of Gloucester's Lloyd Evans.

The 27-year-old, who boasts eight Test caps for the Springboks, will face a disciplinary panel on Tuesday evening, but he is expected to receive another ban.

WATCH the incident from 02:00 in the video clip below: