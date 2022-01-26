1h ago

WATCH | Bok skipper sends heartfelt message to U12 rugby player trolled on Facebook

Compiled by Craig Taylor
Siya Kolisi has matured as Springboks captain. Photo: Laurence Griffiths / Getty Images
It's a story that's certainly shown just how the rugby community can pull together to protect their own.

Earlier this week, a tweet by the father of under-12 rugby player, Alfie Pugsley went viral after he shared a story in which his son was trolled on Facebook for being too "big" for his age group.

The rugby community, however, quickly got behind Alfie with teams, organisations and individuals from referee, Nigel Owens to former Springbok prop, Tendai "Beast" Mtawarira telling him that the game of rugby is for everyone, young old, big and small.

And now Springbok captain, Siya Kolisi has sent a personal message to Alfie.

WATCH Siya's message below:

