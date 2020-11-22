26m ago

WATCH | Boy in tears after he meets his hero Pablo Matera, receives Pumas jersey

Pablo Matera (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)
After their epic win over the All Blacks last week and a come-from-behind draw against Australia on Saturday, Argentina are certainly the flavour of the month in the rugby world.

And it's their fearless leader, Pablo Matera that's made a huge impact with his incredible performances on the field.

But Matera is bringing joy off the field too as the video below shows.

The flanker made a young Argentinian fans day by first coming over to greet him after the match against the Wallabies and then handing over his match jersey.

Watch the act of kindness and the boy's reaction below:

