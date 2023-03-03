WATCH | Cheetahs prop flattens 'intoxicated' man disrupting rush-hour traffic

Cheetahs prop Schalk Ferreira saved the day when he dealt with an apparent intoxicated man disrupting Bloemfontein rush-hour traffic.

The man had jumped on the hood of a car, upsetting a woman and her children.

Ferreira, who joined the Cheetahs in 2021, was on his way to drop his daughter off at school.

Cheetahs prop Schalk Ferreira made headlines this week after he stepped in to deal with a seemingly intoxicated man disrupting traffic in Bloemfontein.



In a video posted by OFM, a man can be seen stomping on a car hood in peak-hour traffic.

Before the situation could escalate, Ferreira stepped in to drag the man off the hood of the car and hurling him to the ground.

Ferreira was on his way to drop his daughter off at school.

He told OFM: "I just watched him and when he got on the car and started kicking, I read the family's body language and saw the boy started crying.

"Then I decided to get out of my car and do something. At quarter past seven in the morning you don't expect this at all - for an intoxicated person to start banging on people's car windows and to suddenly start jumping on this poor woman's car."

Ferreira said he knew from the start the man was intoxicated.

"I know if it was my wife and kids, my friends would have done the exact same thing. Families are important to us. You will do anything to defend them."

Ferreira, 39, has been at the Cheetahs since 2021. He previously played for the Southern Kings, Toulouse in France, Western Province and the Stormers.

Ferreira's rugby career was almost cut short when he suffered a neck injury in a car crash in 2008. He returned to rugby later that season but another neck injury saw him retire in 2009.

But he returned to the sport in 2012 when he joined WP.



