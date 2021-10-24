4h ago

add bookmark

WATCH | Cobus Reinach turns on the afterburners in scoring solo try for Montpellier

accreditation
Sport24 staff
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Cobus Reinach. (Photo by Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images)
Cobus Reinach. (Photo by Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images)

Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber will be ecstatic with the form shown by scrumhalf Cobus Reinach for Montpellier on Saturday.

The No 9, who will be in contention to start for South Africa on their northern hemisphere tour due to a long term injury to incumbent Faf de Klerk, scored two tries in a 31-21 win over Racing 92.

WATCH below as Reinach turns on the afterburners to streak away from the Racing 92 defence. 

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
cobus reinachrugby
loading... Live
India 39/3
Pakistan 0
View More
loading... Live
Chippa United 0
Moroka Swallows 0
View More
loading... Live
West Ham United 1
Tottenham 0
View More
loading... Live
Brentford 1
Leicester City 2
View More
Voting Booth
After the opening weekend of URC action, what did you make of the South African struggles?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
It exposed the quality of South African rugby...
38% - 2103 votes
There were positives to take
7% - 367 votes
We shouldn't read too much into one weekend
17% - 923 votes
It will take the SA sides time to adjust to the new competition
39% - 2199 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Showmax
The story of a legend: Sir Alex Ferguson

07 Sep

The story of a legend: Sir Alex Ferguson
This week's Premier League matches live

07 Sep

This week's Premier League matches live
Watch live sport with Showmax Pro from R225 p/m

07 Sep

Watch live sport with Showmax Pro from R225 p/m
See more from Showmax
© 2021 (1.1.21291.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo