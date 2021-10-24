WATCH | Cobus Reinach turns on the afterburners in scoring solo try for Montpellier

Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber will be ecstatic with the form shown by scrumhalf Cobus Reinach for Montpellier on Saturday.

The No 9, who will be in contention to start for South Africa on their northern hemisphere tour due to a long term injury to incumbent Faf de Klerk, scored two tries in a 31-21 win over Racing 92.

WATCH below as Reinach turns on the afterburners to streak away from the Racing 92 defence.