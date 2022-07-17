3h ago

WATCH | Furious Eddie Jones confronts spectator who called him a 'traitor'

accreditation
Compiled by Craig Taylor
England head coach Eddie Jones. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)
Eddie Jones is never short of having a word, and on Saturday, after England defeated Australia 21-17 to claim a 2-1 series win, he was involved in an altercation with a fan.

To be fair to Jones, the Australian spectator called him a "traitor", which caused the England coach to confront the man and tell him, "come here and say it," before security interveined.

Jones said after the match that he believed his team were heading in the "right direction" with the 2023 World Cup looming. 


