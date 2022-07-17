WATCH | Furious Eddie Jones confronts spectator who called him a 'traitor'

Eddie Jones is never short of having a word, and on Saturday, after England defeated Australia 21-17 to claim a 2-1 series win, he was involved in an altercation with a fan.

To be fair to Jones, the Australian spectator called him a "traitor", which caused the England coach to confront the man and tell him, "come here and say it," before security interveined.

WATCH the incident below:

Got what he deserved from Eddie pic.twitter.com/lUrtzrsB5h — Adam Peacock (@adampeacock3) July 17, 2022

Jones said after the match that he believed his team were heading in the "right direction" with the 2023 World Cup looming.






