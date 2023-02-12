18m ago

WATCH | Ireland wing scores 'one of the greatest finishes you will ever see'

Lloyd Burnard
James Lowe of Ireland (Getty)
James Lowe of Ireland (Getty)

Ireland's 32-19 Six Nations victory over France in Dublin on Saturday was instantly dubbed a classic given the quality of both sides throughout, particularly from an attacking point of view. 

READ | Ireland beat France in Six Nations classic

Ireland, especially , delivered some scintillating play that had the crowd roaring with excitement. 

One moment, however, stood out from the rest. 

In the first half, another sustained period of Irish attack saw the ball go out left to wing James Lowe. 

He had plenty of work to do, and he took the aerial route towards the try line. It looked in real-time as if he had been knocked out into touch, but the TMO decision went his way and the try stood.  

It was a famous day for Irish rugby, but also one that the 30-year-old Lowe will never forget. 

The official Six Nations social media account led the tributes, calling the try "one of the greatest finishes you will ever see". 

There were many who felt the try should not have been allowed and that Lowe's one foot was actually grounded, but that didn't matter to the Irish players and fans who celebrated one of their great days. 


