WATCH | 'Legend' Cheslin Kolbe has Twitter abuzz with kind rubbish clean-up

Sport24 staff
Cheslin Kolbe's acrobatics. (Gallo Images)
Cheslin Kolbe's acrobatics. (Gallo Images)

Cheslin Kolbe's legend continues to grow following another great gesture in this weekend's European Champions Cup playoffs.

The Springbok winger, considered one of the world's best players in the position, had just come off a gritty 40-32 victory over Irish giants and PRO14 runners-up Munster in Limerick and immediately decided to grab a plastic bag and pick up some rubbish from proceedings.

Kolbe's kindness, naturally, had fans on social media abuzz, with prominent author and performance consultant Alistair McGraw in particular singling out the 27-year-old's actions.

"In great cultures, you are never too important to pick up the trash," he wrote in a post.

"Cheslin Kolbe, one of the worlds leading rugby players is seen here doing his bit after a game."

Kolbe had a relatively quiet day in terms of showcasing his dazzling attacking skills, only gaining 30 running metres from 7 carries, but did play a crucial role in the build-up to Toulouse scrumhalf Antoine Dupont's try.

He again showed that his diminutive frame - 1.71m, 80kg - is more than enough to halt defences as he completed 9 tackles and only missed one.

Meanwhile, Kolbe's Springbok team-mate Damian de Allende had a fine outing for Munster, who are coached by former national assistant coach Johann van Graan.

The imposing midfielder made 48 metres, delivering a clean break as well as a try assist.

He was put under pressure though in his defensive channel.    

