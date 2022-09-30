1h ago

add bookmark

WATCH | New Bulls recruit concusses himself after getting try-dive all wrong

accreditation
Heinz Schenk
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Chris Smit joined the Bulls from the Cheetahs. (Photo by Johan Pretorius/Gallo Images)
Chris Smit joined the Bulls from the Cheetahs. (Photo by Johan Pretorius/Gallo Images)

While concussion is no laughing matter, new Bulls recruit Chris Smit had to be stretchered off in the opening stages of the Toyota Challenge meeting with the Cheetahs in Bloemfontein on Friday afternoon after inflicting the injury on himself.

The 27-year-old utility back, whom Jake White calls on his first name of Barend (to avoid confusion with flyhalf and teammate Chris Smith), pounced on a sublime chip from Morne Steyn and then ran a superb angle to canter over the tryline.

However, in the process of completing an extravagant dive, he lost control of the ball, which shifted to his midriff, not only winding him but causing enough of an imbalance for him to smack his head on the turf.

To add insult to injury, Smit's try was overturned following a TMO review.

Smit joined the Bulls from the selfsame Cheetahs during the off-season, with White considering the former Maties star as a useful squad option given his ability to play flyhalf and centre.

White stated earlier that the compact back would be in the frame for United Rugby Championship selection once he'd become more comfortable with the Bulls' system.

That process is now likely to be delayed for a few weeks. 


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
bullschris smitrugby
loading... Live
Pakistan 169/6
England 53/0
View More
loading... Live
Bulls 14
Connacht 0
View More
Voting Booth
Would you be keen to see the Springboks join the Six Nations?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes! The Northern Hemisphere is the future.
53% - 6016 votes
No! The Rugby Championship is still the pinnacle.
47% - 5282 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
From Australia with Love: Relive Qantas’ first flight from Sydney to Joburg to...

10h ago

From Australia with Love: Relive Qantas’ first flight from Sydney to Joburg to celebrate 70 years of passenger flights
Imagine a World Without Waste – Coca-Cola can, and here’s how you can help

10h ago

Imagine a World Without Waste – Coca-Cola can, and here’s how you can help
Coca-Cola water stewardship in South Africa

29 Sep

Coca-Cola water stewardship in South Africa
Feed Mzansi: Chef Linda Mnikathi makes kitchen magic for 110 hungry children

28 Sep

Feed Mzansi: Chef Linda Mnikathi makes kitchen magic for 110 hungry children
Watch: Coca-Cola tackles waste

27 Sep

Watch: Coca-Cola tackles waste
Gauteng's township economy: The perfect Global Business Services Hub on the rise

26 Sep

Gauteng's township economy: The perfect Global Business Services Hub on the rise
See more sponsored content
© 2022 (2.0.22269.15) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo