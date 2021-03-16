8m ago

add bookmark

WATCH | Ouch! Bok centre's head clash results in multiple stitches

Sport24 staff
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Jesse Kriel. (Photo by Wessel Oosthuizen/Gallo Images)
Jesse Kriel. (Photo by Wessel Oosthuizen/Gallo Images)

Springbok centre Jesse Kriel sustained a nasty blow to the head while playing for his Japanese club, Canon Eagles, over the weekend.

Video footage has emerged of Kriel colliding with Yamaha Jubilo flyhalf Sam Greene, who went too high in a tackle and came off second best.

After the game, a smiling Kriel shared a picture on social media showing multiple stitches to his forehead.

Kriel's Canon Eagles also had the last laugh after they beat Yamaha Jubilo 40-32 in Japan's Top League.

The World Cup winner also scored two tries in the match.

Kriel, 27, boasts 46 Tests for the Springboks. He represented the Bulls between 2014 and 2019 and also played in Japan for the NTT DoCoMo Red Hurricanes in 2015-16.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
canon eaglesjesse krielrugby
Voting Booth
What is your favourite sport to watch on TV?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Rugby
41% - 12660 votes
Cricket
12% - 3796 votes
Football
19% - 5744 votes
Athletics
3% - 798 votes
Boxing
1% - 306 votes
Cycling
2% - 717 votes
Golf
5% - 1571 votes
Motorsport
8% - 2584 votes
Tennis
3% - 1074 votes
Water sports
1% - 279 votes
American sports
1% - 394 votes
MMA / WWE / UFC
3% - 1033 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21056.1) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo