WATCH | Ouch! Bok centre's head clash results in multiple stitches

Springbok centre Jesse Kriel sustained a nasty blow to the head while playing for his Japanese club, Canon Eagles, over the weekend.

Video footage has emerged of Kriel colliding with Yamaha Jubilo flyhalf Sam Greene, who went too high in a tackle and came off second best.

For everyone asking, this is how Jesse Kriel got his cut #SaffasAbroad #TopLeague pic.twitter.com/IaGJ9SgwWa — Saffas Abroad Rugby ?????? (@SaffasRugby) March 15, 2021

After the game, a smiling Kriel shared a picture on social media showing multiple stitches to his forehead.

Winners are grinners ?????? pic.twitter.com/LRWlHEKllq — Jesse Kriel (@JesseKriel15) March 15, 2021

Kriel's Canon Eagles also had the last laugh after they beat Yamaha Jubilo 40-32 in Japan's Top League.

The World Cup winner also scored two tries in the match.

Jesse Kriel goes second behind Malcolm Marx on the Try Scorers list over in Japan, scoring his second and third tries for Canon Eagles today.



Cronje joins the list with his first try of the season and SP Marais moves up to 4th with his second try of the league.#SaffasAbroad pic.twitter.com/jSoRCrsnEd — Saffas Abroad Rugby ?????? (@SaffasRugby) March 14, 2021

Kriel, 27, boasts 46 Tests for the Springboks. He represented the Bulls between 2014 and 2019 and also played in Japan for the NTT DoCoMo Red Hurricanes in 2015-16.

