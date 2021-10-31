WATCH | Pitch invader lines up with the All Blacks to sing national anthem

While the All Blacks dealt easily enough with Wales on Saturday, the serious business of a rugby Test match was put aside during the national anthems as a pitch invader made his way onto the field.

Dressed in an All Black kit, he lined up with the New Zealand team.

Eventually, however, he was taken away by security.

The stunt was carried out by notorious prankster and comedian, Daniel Jarvis.

After the match All Black reserve scrumhalf, Brad Weber took to Twitter saying that he was keen to have a beer with Jarvis.

WATCH the incident below: