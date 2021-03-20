WATCH | Rookie prop Ntuthuko Mchunu has Sharks and SA buzzing after stunning solo try

21-year-old Ntuthuko Mchunu announced himself to the broader rugby public with a wonder try for the Sharks against the Lions on Saturday.

The loosehead prop launched a dazzling run from 52m out as his coach, Sean Everitt, hailed him as "the up-and-coming star in SA rugby".

A converted loose forward, Mchunu now genuinely looks like a player that can follow in the footsteps of the legendary Beast Mtawarira.

They might not have won on the scoreboard, but the Sharks seem to have gained so much more for the future as Ntuthuko Mchunu announced himself in Saturday's 40-43 loss to the Lions in the preparation series.



The 21-year-old powerhouse scored one of the greatest tries by a South African prop, running a brilliant line off hooker Dylan Richardson's pass to incredibly beat six defenders on his way to scoring a 52m try.

It legitimately drew comparisons with former Springbok front-rower Richard Bands' barnstorming score against the All Blacks in a Tri Nations encounter way back in 2003.

More pertinently, there's genuine hope now that Mchunu, who was still playing at No 8 in captaining Maritzburg College in 2018, can follow in the footsteps of Tendai 'Beast' Mtawarira.

The Springbok legend notably also made the switch from loose forward to loosehead prop.

"Ntuthuko was one of the standouts for us (in this match)," Sean Everitt, the Sharks' head coach, said afterwards.

"He must be the most up-and-coming players in South African rugby at the moment. He just seems to get better and better every week.

"Today he showed us the pace he has and that comes from being a loose forward previously. There has been a lot of positives that we've seen from individuals in the preparation series to date."

Mchunu is hardly a one-trick pony.

He made a massive impression against the Cheetahs in Bloemfontein almost a fortnight ago, scrumming impressively in helping the Durbanites force three penalties from the set-piece while also carrying with vigour.

Not bad for a young man who's only played at prop three times at senior level to date.