School rugby rocked by assault on match official at Northern Cape school

School sports was rocked by another unsavoury incident, with this one taking place in the Northern Cape.

A referee was assaulted at Daniëlskuil High School, which is outside of Kimberley.

The incident follows Friday's cancellation of the Michaelhouse/St John's Derby day over a racial slur.

School sports may have made a triumphant return after a two-year Covid-19 absence, but it continues to be beset by controversies, this time in the Northern Cape where a match official was assaulted.

The incident in question took place at Daniëlskuil High School in the Northern Cape, which falls under the Griquas Rugby Union, where a match official was assaulted by teachers and supporters of the school.

Daniëlskuil is a small town that is 154km away from Kimberley and that is where the incident took place.

The incident was brought to attention on Twitter and it was condemned by the Griquas Rugby Union, with the union not mentioning the action that'll be taken against the school.

The response from the Griquas Rugby Union is below:

The incident follows from the cancellation of the Derby Day between prestigious private schools Michaelhouse and St John's after a Michaelhouse first-team hockey player was alleged to have used a racial slur on a black St John's opponent on Friday.

