32m ago

add bookmark

School rugby rocked by assault on match official at Northern Cape school

accreditation
Compiled by Khanyiso Tshwaku
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
A screengrab of the incident. (Twitter)
A screengrab of the incident. (Twitter)
  • School sports was rocked by another unsavoury incident, with this one taking place in the Northern Cape.
  • A referee was assaulted at Daniëlskuil High School, which is outside of Kimberley.
  • The incident follows Friday's cancellation of the Michaelhouse/St John's Derby day over a racial slur.

School sports may have made a triumphant return after a two-year Covid-19 absence, but it continues to be beset by controversies, this time in the Northern Cape where a match official was assaulted.

The incident in question took place at Daniëlskuil High School in the Northern Cape, which falls under the Griquas Rugby Union, where a match official was assaulted by teachers and supporters of the school.

Daniëlskuil is a small town that is 154km away from Kimberley and that is where the incident took place.

The incident was brought to attention on Twitter and it was condemned by the Griquas Rugby Union, with the union not mentioning the action that'll be taken against the school.

The response from the Griquas Rugby Union is below:

The incident follows from the cancellation of the Derby Day between prestigious private schools Michaelhouse and St John's after a Michaelhouse first-team hockey player was alleged to have used a racial slur on a black St John's opponent on Friday.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
griquaskimberleyrugby
Voting Booth
Would you be keen to see the Springboks join the Six Nations?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes! The Northern Hemisphere is the future.
52% - 2650 votes
No! The Rugby Championship is still the pinnacle.
48% - 2398 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Showmax
The story of a legend: Sir Alex Ferguson

07 Sep 2021

The story of a legend: Sir Alex Ferguson
This week's Premier League matches live

07 Sep 2021

This week's Premier League matches live
Watch live sport with Showmax Pro from R225 p/m

07 Sep 2021

Watch live sport with Showmax Pro from R225 p/m
See more from Showmax
© 2022 (2.0.22145.5) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo