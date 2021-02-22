1h ago

WATCH | The genius of All Black legend Dan Carter

Compiled by Sport24 staff
Former All Black flyhalf Dan Carter announced his retirement from all rugby on Saturday was nothing short of a genius in the No 10 jersey.

He played 112 Tests for New Zealand scoring a record 1 598 points during his international career and was a World Cup Winner on two occasions in 2011 and 2015.

Other than that, Cater was also the world player of the year in 2005, 2012 and 2015 and his talent shone through on the rugby field every time he played.

So how about looking back on his career to see that talent in action?

Yes, thanks to the folks at Real Rugby, you can watch 33 minutes of Carter in action, from his early days right up to the end of his stellar career.

Carter was the complete package as these highlights show.

Watch them below.

 

