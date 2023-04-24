WATCH | Ugly scenes as SA coach Pote Human slaps counterpart in Major League Rugby brawl

SA coach Pote Human was involved in an ugly brawl during a Major League Rugby match in the US on Sunday.

Human is the head coach of the Houston SaberCats.

Former Bok coach Heyneke Meyer is Houston's director of rugby.

Ugly scenes played out in Major League Rugby over the weekend when South African coach Pote Human charged onto the field and got into a fight with an opposing coach.

Human - who coaches the Houston SaberCats - is believed to have been incensed by Rugby New York Ironworkers coach Ollie Richardson berating one of Houston's players during a water break.

The former Bulls mentor slapped the opposition coach, who responded by throwing a punch of his own as a brawl broke out. Both coaches were ejected from the field.

Unacceptable scenes in the @usmlr during @rugbynewyork v @Hou_Sabercats this weekend. Houston head coach Pote Human took issue with ?? and stormed onto the pitch where he’s involved in an altercation with NY’s Head of High-Performance Ollie Richardson.pic.twitter.com/bEL5v2hNwJ — Progressive Rugby (@ProgressiveRug) April 24, 2023

Human's Houston SaberCats won the game 34-27.

The @Hou_Sabercats have picked up yet another bonus point victory against @rugbynewyork on the road in their 7th victory of the season! Check out the full highlights. ?? @FS1 | #NYvHOU | #MLR2023 pic.twitter.com/UutmsE4T3c — Major League Rugby (@usmlr) April 23, 2023

Human joined Houston SaberCats as head coach in 2021 when he left his position as coach of Varsity Cup side Shimlas. He was lured by former Springbok coach Heyneke Meyer, who is the Texas-based franchise's director of rugby.

Human was the Bulls' head coach in 2019-2020 and had been involved in the Pretoria union's structures since 2013 where he also coached Tuks and the Blue Bulls' under-21 team.

The 63-year-old started his coaching career as Free State forwards coach in 1994.

He also had a previous stint at the Blue Bulls (2005-2008) and coached the Griffons (1996-1997) and Griquas (2012-2013), while there was also a tenure in Japan as forwards coach of the Ricoh Black Rams between 2008-2010.

As a player, Human represented Free State (84 matches) and Eastern Province (116 matches) as a loose forward.