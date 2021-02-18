Western Province confirm signing of Springbok lock Marvin Orie

Western Province Rugby have confirmed the signing of the Springbok lock Marvin Orie who will join up immediately with the Stormers squad as they prepare for the upcoming season.

Orie, a product of Tygerberg High School, represented Western Province throughout his school career.

After moving north, he was part of the 2013 Varsity Cup winning Tuks side before moving to Johannesburg where he turned out for the Lions.

He received the first of his three Springbok caps against Wales in Washington in 2018.

An astute line-out operator and renowned workhorse in the tight-loose, Orie will add further firepower to the Stormers tight five going forward.

Stormers Head Coach John Dobson said that the addition of a player of Orie's calibre is a welcome boost ahead of the 2021 campaign.

"We are thrilled to add a lock of Marvin's quality to our squad, he is an international who has always posed a major threat when we have come up against him, so he will add valuable depth to our second row.

"Marvin is a product of our youth system and it is great to welcome him home as we embark on an exciting new chapter at Cape Town Stadium this season," he said.

Orie himself is looking forward to hitting the ground running with his new team.

"I grew up a Stormers supporter and I am looking forward to growing further as a player in Cape Town surrounded by quality players and working with a top management team," he said.

Western Province Professional Rugby Chairman Ebrahim Rasool said that the signing of a player of Orie's quality signals the intent to attract and retain top talent.

"The signing of an international like Marvin shows that we are serious about assembling a world-class playing squad. We are looking forward to confirming more top players who are committing themselves to this team in the near future," he said.