Wholesale changes to Springbok Women's team to face England

Pieter du Toit | Ramaphosa, Mantashe, Sisulu: Expectations are so low, ‘mediocrity would be a triumph’

Crypto will now be regulated in SA - with fines or jail time for offenders

Makhanda prison break: Only one guard on duty to patrol cells with 571 inmates, union says

Bulls ring changes for Benetton battle: Bismarck at hooker, Smith in for Goosen at flyhalf

Sharks include Bok heavyweights in starting XV to face Ulster at Kings Park

Jake 'feels sorry' for Johan Goosen as right Bok opportunity comes at the wrong time

Proteas will have interim coach for blockbuster Australia tour

Stormers prop has 3-week ban for dangerous tackle overturned on appeal

Get the Sport Report every Thursday to stay up to speed with everything you need to know in the world of sport.

Voting Booth

Would you be keen to see the Springboks join the Six Nations?

Please select an option

Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.

Yes! The Northern Hemisphere is the future. No! The Rugby Championship is still the pinnacle. Results