Allister Coetzee's Namibia qualify for Rugby World Cup for the 7th straight time

Namibia celebrate qualifying for the 2023 RWC. (@rugbyworldcup - Twitter)
Flanker Wian Conradie scored three times as Namibia reached the 2023 Rugby World Cup thanks to Sunday's 36-0 win over Kenya in Aix-en-Provence.

Conradie crossed twice in the first half and late in the second as the Welwitschias claimed a place in the global tournament for a seventh straight occasion.

Namibia, who are coached by former Springbok mentor Allister Coetzee, will face hosts France, who will move to top of the world rankings on Monday, three-time winners New Zealand, Italy and Uruguay in Pool A of the World Cup with their opening match against the Azzurri on 9 September.

The Simbas move into November's repechage tournament for another chance to reach next year's competition despite the defeat.

Portugal are guaranteed a place in this year's four-team tournament while the loser of the United States and Chile's playoff as well as the one between Hong Kong and Tonga will also feature.

Namibia had a 15-0 advantage at the interval thanks to 27-year-old Conradie's contributions and a penalty and conversion from flyhalf Cliven Loubser.

The side ranked 24th in the world maintained their dominance after the break as Loubser, who plays club rugby for the Utah Warriors in the United States, kicked three penalty goals.

Conradie claimed the first half-trick of his senior career with two minutes left before captain Johan Deysel rubbed salt into Kenya's wounds 30 seconds into overtime.



