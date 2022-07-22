Woodward says Six Nations now ideal preparation for RWC: 'Southern hemisphere should be worried'

Former England coach Clive Woodward says the southern hemisphere rugby nations "should be worried" looking ahead to next year's Rugby World Cup.

Woodward was commenting after the past weekend's Test results that saw England and Ireland claim respective 2-1 away series victories over Australia and New Zealand.

The Irish, who won in New Zealand for the first time, are now the No 1-ranked team on the World Rugby rankings, with Six Nations champions and 2023 World Cup hosts, France, second.

The Springboks, who beat Wales 2-1 in a home series, are third in the rankings, followed by New Zealand (fourth), England (fifth) and Australia (sixth).

Via a column in the Daily Mail, Woodward lauded Eddie Jones' England for rallying to win the last two Tests in Australia.

"Jones and his players will go into a World Cup season with confidence. No series win in the southern hemisphere should be downplayed," he wrote.

"England still have work to do and they will have to improve. What is clear is the Six Nations is now the ideal preparation for any World Cup success, not touring the southern hemisphere. That has never been the case previously, but now it is.

"With the exception of Italy, every Six Nations game allows for a real opportunity to prove your World Cup credentials. The southern hemisphere nations will be worried and certainly should be."

Woodward, who coached England to World Cup glory in 2003, said Ireland and France deserved their top two positions in the rankings.

He also praised the impact of Ireland coach Andy Farrell.

"The way Ireland played in New Zealand was physical, but also had a real attacking threat. They played with pace, and Robbie Henshaw's try was as good as you'll see at the highest level.

"Victory in New Zealand also sent Ireland to No1 in rankings, which will give them confidence going into next year's Six Nations and World Cup.

"Like France, Ireland are now leading contenders for both competitions and much of that is down to the way Farrell has got his team operating on and off the pitch."

