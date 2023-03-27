World Rugby mulls radical red card upgrade: TMOs may step in at World Cup to take heat off refs

World Rugby is reportedly planning on reducing the pressure on the on-field referees at the World Cup in France.

The plan is for TMOs - and not on-field referees - to decide on red card infringements.

This idea was discussed after SA referee Jaco Peyper's controversial red card in a recent Six Nations match.

World Rugby is reportedly discussing a radical red card upgrade system at this year's Rugby World Cup.

This follows England fullback Freddie Steward's controversial sending off in a recent Six Nations match against Ireland in Dublin.

Steward was sent off by South African referee Jaco Peyper after he made head contact with Ireland counterpart Hugo Keenan.

Steward and Keenan had both charged towards a loose ball. The England fullback braced for contact as Keenan looked to scoop up the ball, before the players made contact.

Peyper deemed Steward's actions were reckless and dished out a red card.

However, a Six Nations disciplinary panel subsequently rescinded the red card and downgraded it to yellow.

According to English publication The Telegraph, there is now a growing reluctance from referees to give red cards for similar "grey area" incidents at the World Cup and the new law could help reduce such instances for on-field officials.

The report adds that World Rugby is exploring an innovative law change that would see yellow cards upgraded to red cards by television match officials at the showpiece event in France.

This law is currently being trialled in Super Rugby Pacific where yellow cards have been upgraded to 20-minute red cards, with the offending player replaced by a team-mate if the TMO deems the offence to be serious enough.

Should it be adopted at the World Cup, however, there would only be yellow cards or traditional, permanent red cards.

