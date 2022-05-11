World Rugby set to announce hosts for 2027, 2031 World Cups

World Rugby is set to confirm the host nations for the 2027 and 2031 men's Rugby World Cups.

The 2025 and 2029 women's World Cups are likely to go to England and Australia respectively.

World Rugby will decide in Dublin on Thursday which countries will host the 2027 and 2031 men's Rugby World Cups.

Australia, Argentina and Russia all launched bids for the 2027 World Cup back in 2019, before Argentina pulled out in 2020. And given Russia's current invasion of Ukraine, the chances of them being awarded hosting rights are slim to zero.

Australia last staged the tournament in 2003, when England beat the Wallabies in the final. Australia also co-hosted the inaugural 1987 edition with New Zealand.

If awarded the hosting rights for 2031, it will be the first time the USA hosts the Rugby World Cup.

France is staging the next edition in 2023 when South Africa will defend the title they won in Japan three years ago. South Africa lost out to France on hosting the 2023 event and since then has been out of the picture to host another one.

Women's World Cups

Meanwhile, World Rugby will also announce the hosts for the 2025 and 2029 women's Rugby World Cups.

The 2025 showpiece looks set to go to England and the 2029 one to Australia.

The 2021 edition, which was delayed due to Covid-19, will be held in New Zealand this year.