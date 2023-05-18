50m ago

Share

World Rugby to trial 'smart' balls at Under-20 World Cup in SA

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Rugby ball (Photo by Kai Schwoerer/Getty Images)
Rugby ball (Photo by Kai Schwoerer/Getty Images)

Rugby will test using data from "smart" balls to assist match officials at the upcoming Under-20 World Cup in South Africa in June and July.

The balls, which were introduced in some matches last year, have technology inside which communicates data with beacons around the field.

READ | The Saffas unsung: SA's URC XV of players underrated, but who bring full value

The technology, said World Rugby in a statement on Wednesday, will "determine the exact position of the ball up to 20 times per second and provide immediate feedback on every kick, pass and throw."

In South Africa, the technology will be used by replay officials to identify forward passes, whether the ball crossed the tryline, where it crossed the touchline, when it was touched in flight and if a throw-in was straight.

"A direct feed will be made available to the Television Match Official (TMO), who will be able to use the information to provide feedback to the referee," said the statement.

The technology will not be used at the 2023 World Cup in France in September and October, World Rugby said.

"A fast game is a good game, and it is right that we explore technology that has the potential to help aid the flow of the game, reduce stoppage time and speed up match official decision-making," said World Rugby director of rugby Phil Davies.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Voting Booth
Who should replace Jacques Nienaber as Springbok coach after the 2023 Rugby World Cup?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Deon Davids
2% - 104 votes
Mzwandile Stick
6% - 260 votes
John Dobson
19% - 800 votes
Johan Ackermann
23% - 988 votes
Franco Smith
5% - 201 votes
Johann van Graan
4% - 155 votes
Jake White
7% - 317 votes
Rassie Erasmus
33% - 1410 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Big year for content as Adspace24's studio wins global award

16 May

Big year for content as Adspace24's studio wins global award
Franschhoek Literary Festival 2023 to host local and international authors

10 May

Franschhoek Literary Festival 2023 to host local and international authors
You have options: Get a second offer when selling or buying your car

10 May

You have options: Get a second offer when selling or buying your car
Democratising the English Premier League for all South Africans

09 May

Democratising the English Premier League for all South Africans
What if I could kickstart my dream business by cutting down on takeaways?

03 May

What if I could kickstart my dream business by cutting down on takeaways?
What if I could travel the world by cutting down on shopping?

03 May

What if I could travel the world by cutting down on shopping?
See more sponsored content
© 2023 (3.0.23103.7) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo