WP Rugby's top brass make leadership announcement

Western Province Professional Rugby (WPPR) has appointed Ruben Machelm to fulfil the duties of CEO until the union finds an appropriate candidate.

In a press statement released on Tuesday night, the union said the Machelm had been "seconded temporarily to assume responsibility for some of the tasks that would fall within the job description of the CEO".

Since Paul Zacks quit as CEO in January last year, WPPR has been on the lookout for a CEO.

Until an appropriate candidate is found, Machelm will assume the responsibility on a full-time basis as an employee of WPPR and will be accountable to the board of the company.

The WPPR said the board had accepted the nomination of the Western Province Rugby Football Union (WPRFU), but was also impressed with Machelm's "long involvement in sport, his experience in rugby and most importantly, his qualification with an MBA".

"His role in the meanwhile is crucial because it fills a gap in our administrative operations, especially with rugby competitions being rolled out, the move to a new stadium, and the day-to-day work required to anticipate the 'normalisation' after Covid-19, whenever that may be," a statement read.

WPPR chairperson Ebrahim Rasool welcomed the appointment: "I ask the media and the public to support him and judge him only on his experience, performance, competence and qualifications."