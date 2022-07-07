WP to tackle Bulls in Craven Week 'final'

Tournament hosts Western Province will play the Blue Bulls in Saturday's unofficial Craven Week final at Rondebosch Boys' High School.

This comes after the Bulls beat SWD 34-15 at the Tinkie Heyns Field on Thursday.

WP and the Bulls are both unbeaten this week and have earned the honour to play in the event's showpiece game.

Meanwhile, the Pumas, the only other undefeated team at the tournament, were equally impressive in a 48-18 win over the Griffons.

The Golden Lions bounced back from their opening defeat to the Bulls by beating Free State 30-22. It was the scholars from Bloemfontein's second successive defeat after going down to SWD earlier in the week.

Scorers on day 4:

Pumas 48 (19), Griffons 18 (3)

Pumas - Tries: Fumani Chauke, Francois Odendaal, Danny van Staden, Tyron Moolman, Grant de Jager, Rinkhals Smit (2), Philasande Ntshapela. Conversions: Hardus Visser (4).

Griffons - Tries: Jayleigh Arends, Kaleb Kriek, Ruben Kruger. Penalty goal: Nalie Kiewiet.

Golden Lions 30 (10), Free State 22 (8)

Lions - Tries: Ruan Welman, JT Kapank, Deon Groenewald. Conversions: Kapank. Penalty goals: Kapank (3).

Free State - Tries: Jermairon Ruiters, Ulrich Wahl, Penalty Try. Conversion: Bradley Giddy. Penalty goal: Giddy.

Limpopo Blue Bulls 24 (12), Leopards 17 (5)

Limpopo - Tries: Carl Dohse, Joy Ngobeni, Orediretse Rathokolo (2). Conversions: Tristan Brits (2).

Leopards - Tries: Zandro Bezuidenhout, Erich Snyman, Teboho Sekonyela. Conversion: Snyman.

Blue Bulls 34, SWD 15

Blue Bulls - Tries: De Wet Lottering (2), Abri van der Westhuizen, Mietie Erasmus. Conversions: Stehan Heymans. Penalty goals: Heymans (2).

SWD - Tries: Michael Lamont, Werner Groenewald, Conversion: John-Taylor Strydom. Penalty goal: Strydom.

Final day fixtures for Saturday:

Meadows Two

09:00 - Leopards v Boland

10:30 - Limpopo Blue Bulls v Eastern Province

Meadows One

09:00 - Pumas v Griquas

10:30 - Valke v Griffons

Tinkie Heyns Field

09:00 - Western Province XV v Free State

10:30 - Golden Lions v Border

12:00: Sharks v SWD

13:30: Western Province v Blue Bulls



