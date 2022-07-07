1h ago

add bookmark

WP to tackle Bulls in Craven Week 'final'

accreditation
Herman Mostert
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
The Bulls celebrate their 34-15 win over SWD at Rondebosch Boys' High School on 7 July 2022. (Photo by Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images)
The Bulls celebrate their 34-15 win over SWD at Rondebosch Boys' High School on 7 July 2022. (Photo by Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images)

Tournament hosts Western Province will play the Blue Bulls in Saturday's unofficial Craven Week final at Rondebosch Boys' High School.

This comes after the Bulls beat SWD 34-15 at the Tinkie Heyns Field on Thursday.

WP and the Bulls are both unbeaten this week and have earned the honour to play in the event's showpiece game.

Meanwhile, the Pumas, the only other undefeated team at the tournament, were equally impressive in a 48-18 win over the Griffons.

The Golden Lions bounced back from their opening defeat to the Bulls by beating Free State 30-22. It was the scholars from Bloemfontein's second successive defeat after going down to SWD earlier in the week.

Scorers on day 4:

Pumas 48 (19), Griffons 18 (3)

Pumas - Tries: Fumani Chauke, Francois Odendaal, Danny van Staden, Tyron Moolman, Grant de Jager, Rinkhals Smit (2), Philasande Ntshapela. Conversions: Hardus Visser (4).

Griffons - Tries: Jayleigh Arends, Kaleb Kriek, Ruben Kruger. Penalty goal: Nalie Kiewiet.

Golden Lions 30 (10), Free State 22 (8)

Lions - Tries: Ruan Welman, JT Kapank, Deon Groenewald. Conversions: Kapank. Penalty goals: Kapank (3).

Free State - Tries: Jermairon Ruiters, Ulrich Wahl, Penalty Try. Conversion: Bradley Giddy. Penalty goal: Giddy.

Limpopo Blue Bulls 24 (12), Leopards 17 (5)

Limpopo - Tries: Carl Dohse, Joy Ngobeni,  Orediretse Rathokolo (2). Conversions: Tristan Brits (2).

Leopards - Tries: Zandro Bezuidenhout, Erich Snyman, Teboho Sekonyela. Conversion: Snyman.

Blue Bulls 34, SWD 15

Blue Bulls - Tries: De Wet Lottering (2), Abri van der Westhuizen, Mietie Erasmus. Conversions: Stehan Heymans. Penalty goals: Heymans (2).

SWD - Tries: Michael Lamont, Werner Groenewald, Conversion: John-Taylor Strydom. Penalty goal: Strydom.

Final day fixtures for Saturday:

Meadows Two

09:00 - Leopards v Boland

10:30 - Limpopo Blue Bulls v Eastern Province

Meadows One

09:00 - Pumas v Griquas

10:30 - Valke v Griffons

Tinkie Heyns Field

09:00 - Western Province XV v Free State

10:30 - Golden Lions v Border

12:00: Sharks v SWD

13:30: Western Province v Blue Bulls


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Voting Booth
Would you be keen to see the Springboks join the Six Nations?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes! The Northern Hemisphere is the future.
53% - 3875 votes
No! The Rugby Championship is still the pinnacle.
47% - 3500 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Showmax
The story of a legend: Sir Alex Ferguson

07 Sep 2021

The story of a legend: Sir Alex Ferguson
This week's Premier League matches live

07 Sep 2021

This week's Premier League matches live
Watch live sport with Showmax Pro from R225 p/m

07 Sep 2021

Watch live sport with Showmax Pro from R225 p/m
See more from Showmax
© 2022 (2.0.22180.4) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo