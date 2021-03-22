WPRU taken to court over R112 million loan - report

Western Province Rugby Union's (WPRU's) soured Flyt deal took a turn for the worse when the property company's subsidiary, Dream World Investments, filed court papers to recover R112 million loaned to the union.

According to rugby365.com, Dream World filed formal papers at the Western Cape High Court last Friday to claim back the R112 million it lent WPRU, who used the loan to pay off monies owed to previous equity partners Remgro and Investec.

Flyt CEO Zane de Decker told the website that they were claiming back the original loan amount from Western Province (R112 million), interest on the loan (R1.2 million) as well as R30 million in damages (the development charge).

Western Province had struck a deal with Flyt Property Investments last year for the development of Newlands rugby stadium, which they vacated at the end of the 2020/21 top-flight season to take up occupation at the Cape Town stadium.

WPRU president Zelt Marais called it the "deal of the century" at the time of penning his signature to the agreement.

However, the union tried to pull out of the deal not long after, plunging the province into further administrative chaos that could lead to lengthy and costly court battles.

"With the repudiation [of the deal in December], the union should have already paid back the money, but has not," De Decker told rugby365.com.

"The deadline for payment has in fact passed.

"If payment is not made before then, the court will hand down judgment in the legal proceedings."

Marais was quoted as saying in the piece:

"The union elects not to make any further comment at this stage.

"Its (WPRU's) defence will be pleaded in due course."