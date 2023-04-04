26m ago

WRAP | North-South Festival: Highlights, results, fixtures as SA's top rugby schools do battle

News24 Sport staff
Luc du Toit of Maritzburg College (Gallo)
The country's top rugby schools have been doing battle at the annual North-South schoolboy rugby festival at Pretoria Boys High School. 

The festival started on 31 March and wraps on 4 April, and every day hundreds of spectators have been streaming through the school gates to catch a glimpse of the action. 

SuperSport Schools have been on site covering the matches, and we have included some of their footage below, as well as the results from the week. 

Day 1 results:

Grey College 33-12 Paarl Gym

Affies 25-24 Durban High School

Noordheuwel 45-45 Maritzburg College

Nelspruit 33-39 Glenwood

EG Jansen 19-13 Welkom Gym

Waterkloof 22-19 Drostdy

Day 2 results:

Monument 44-24 Paul Roos

Menlopark 11-71 Outeniqua

Jeppe 21-43 Paarl Boys’ High

Garsfontein 34-26 Stellenberg

Helpmekaar 29-26 Oakdale

Pretoria Boys High 35-31 Durbanville

Day 3 results:

EG Jansen 23-22 Drostdy

Waterkloof 32-28 Glenwood

Nelspruit 7-35 Durban High School

KES 19-49 Paarl Gym

Grey College 37-24 Maritzburg College

Day 4 fixtures:

Garsfontein vs Oakdale

Noordheuwel vs Durbanville

Helpmekaar vs Stellenberg

Pretoria Boys’ High vs Paul Roos

Menlopark vs Welkom Gym

Monument vs Outeniqua

Affies vs Paarl Boys' High


