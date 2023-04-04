WRAP | North-South Festival: Highlights, results, fixtures as SA's top rugby schools do battle

The country's top rugby schools have been doing battle at the annual North-South schoolboy rugby festival at Pretoria Boys High School.
The festival started on 31 March and wraps on 4 April, and every day hundreds of spectators have been streaming through the school gates to catch a glimpse of the action.
SuperSport Schools have been on site covering the matches, and we have included some of their footage below, as well as the results from the week.
Day 1 results:
Grey College 33-12 Paarl Gym
Affies 25-24 Durban High School
Noordheuwel 45-45 Maritzburg College
Nelspruit 33-39 Glenwood
EG Jansen 19-13 Welkom Gym
Waterkloof 22-19 Drostdy
Day 2 results:
Monument 44-24 Paul Roos
Menlopark 11-71 Outeniqua
Jeppe 21-43 Paarl Boys’ High
Garsfontein 34-26 Stellenberg
Helpmekaar 29-26 Oakdale
Pretoria Boys High 35-31 Durbanville
Day 3 results:
EG Jansen 23-22 Drostdy
Waterkloof 32-28 Glenwood
Nelspruit 7-35 Durban High School
KES 19-49 Paarl Gym
Grey College 37-24 Maritzburg College
Day 4 fixtures:
Garsfontein vs Oakdale
Noordheuwel vs Durbanville
Helpmekaar vs Stellenberg
Pretoria Boys’ High vs Paul Roos
Menlopark vs Welkom Gym
Monument vs Outeniqua
Affies vs Paarl Boys' High